3 Questions Surrounding Iowa State Football WR Omari Hayes

The Iowa State Cyclones are going into the 2026 season with an intriguing option at wide receiver that can completely make or break their team next season.

Over the offseason, Iowa State received a commitment from Omari Hayes. Hayes is going into his junior season after two years of college.

He began his collegiate tenure with the Florida Atlantic Owls, where he put up an impressive 590 yards and three touchdowns. After the season, he transferred to the Tulane Green Wave.

In his time in New Orleans, LA, he put up 515 yards and a touchdown en route to a College Football Playoff appearance. With both programs, he proved that he could compete from day one. Hayes now heads to the Cyclones, where he hopes to be the WR1 in Ames, IA.

Let’s take a look at three questions surrounding Hayes entering the 2026 season.

Can he stay consistent at the next level?

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes (1) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers (13) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hayes has been so consistent at the collegiate level. At both Florida Atlantic and Tulane, he showcased that he can provide for the team in every single game and provide consistent success week in and week out.



For many in college football, that’s a tough task, but Hayes does it well. Now, he’s got to continue that against tougher competition at a Power Conference program.

Will a late 2025 drop off affect Hayes next season?

Up until a stellar final game of the season in the College Football Playoff against the Ole Miss Rebels, Hayes did struggle throughout portions late in the season. He had less than 30 receiving yards in four straight games, which could be worrying to Iowa State fans.

However, he’s showcased so much throughout his career that a few poor games can’t affect what a great player he is.

Can he continue to perform against great competition?

Florida Atlantic University Owls wide receiver Omari Hayes #10 catches a touchdown pass in the end zone during NCAA college football action as the Florida Atlantic University Owls host Army's Black Knights on September 7, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. Army led 14-7 at halftime. | Thomas Cordy / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of Hayes best attributes is the fact that he’s been so successful against top competition. His second and third best games of the season in terms of yards both came against Power Four teams: the Northwestern Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils.

In addition, his fifth-best game was the first round of the College Football Playoff against Ole Miss. He’s been unbelievable against top competition, and now he has to do that every week, playing Big 12 opponents.

But he’s definitely trustworthy, and one of the best group of five talents to get, due to his proof of success against Power Four squads.