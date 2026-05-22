Iowa State Football Lagging Behind in Big 12 WR1 Rankings

The Big 12 Conference has tons of competitive teams, including the Iowa State Cyclones, and a bunch of great offenses in college football next season.



And with tons of great options at wide receiver, many teams hope to lift their beliefs higher and higher as the season nears. Let’s take a look at the best WR1 on each team, ranked 1-16.

1. Amare Thomas - Houston Cougars

Thomas’s success can’t be overstated enough. He’s an elite wide receiver but still didn’t turn many heads last season. He returns to the Cougars along with quarterback Connor Weigman, as the two hope to perform well in the Big 12 once again.

2. Wyatt Young - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young celebrates after a touchdown during a spring football game for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young is a North Texas Mean Green transfer to Oklahoma State. Along with head coach Eric Morris, quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins, and more, there is a clear continuity even at a new school. Young could be fantastic next season.

3. Omarion Miller - Arizona State Sun Devils

Miller performed at an immensely high level for the Colorado Buffaloes last season. Now, leaving Deion Sanders to join Kenny Dillingham, Miller hopes to be the Jordan Tyson replacement. The question is: Can Cutter Boley get him the ball?

4. Danny Scudero - Colorado Buffaloes

Scudero was unbelievable for the San Jose State Spartans last season. After completely breaking out, leading the nation in receiving yards, Scudero looks to the next step on his journey with a Power Four program.

It’s a high-risk, high-reward situation for Colorado. They may get a great wide receiver, but it could be just a product of the system in San Jose, CA.

5. Coy Eakin - Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's Coy Eakin goes through a drill during spring football practice, Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eakin is another example of a great returning player coming back to the team for next season. After performing well as part of the conference champions, he hopes to improve even more next year.

6. Jordan Dwyer - TCU Horned Frogs

Dwyer had slightly better stats than Eakin, but fell just below as he played for a different level of team. TCU has potential, especially with quarterback Jaden Craig, but they have to click well for things to work for the Horned Frogs.

7. Bredan Pegan - Utah Utes

Pegan spent last season with the Utah State Aggies, where he starred in the Mountain West Conference. Now with the Utes, he hopes to continue the same dominance in the same state.

8. Jaron Tibbs - Kansas State Wildcats

Tibbs had a solid season with the Wildcats last year, connecting with quarterback Avery Johnson consistently. In 2026, he hopes for a bigger role on a better team.

9. Tre Spivey - Arizona Wildcats

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spivey wasn’t a premier route runner last season in terms of yards, but reached the endzone a ton. His red zone success should continue next season, and his connection with quarterback Noah Fifita should only get better.

10. Cam Pickett - Kansas Jayhawks

Pickett is a solid returner for the Jayhawks after spending last year on the roster. His talent is definitely there, but the question is whether the quarterback can even get him the ball.

11. Duane Thomas Jr. - UCF Knights

Thomas Jr. is only one of two WR1s for next season that failed to score a touchdown last season. But regardless, he was great in terms of yards, getting 528 throughout the year. He should be able to do better in the future and hopefully improve in the red zone.

12. Omari Hayes - Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes (1) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers (13) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Omari Hayes is coming off a solid season with the Tulane Green Wave, where he was one of the best receivers on the roster. After performing well in big games, including the College Football Playoff, he hopes that experience continues in Ames, IA.

13. Malachi Henry - Cincinnati Bearcats

Henry was a star at the FCS level for the Central Arkansas Bears last season. He had 10 touchdowns as well as nearly 1,000 receiving yards on the year. Now, fans wonder if he can bring that to the next level.

14. DJ Epps - West Virginia Mountaineers

Epps performed solidly for the Troy Trojans last season, but his numbers weren’t off the charts. West Virginia does have a decent option in the air, but things are definitely going to rely on the ground more.

15. Kyler Kasper - BYU Cougars

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kyler Kasper hauls in a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Parker Kingston dismissed from the team, there is a clear hole to address as WR1 for Bear Bachmeier. We’ll give it to Kasper, though, who saw limited time for the Oregon Ducks last season.

16. Dre’Lon Miller - Baylor Bears

Miller ends this list. He has potential after putting up 158 yards and a touchdown for Colorado last season, but he hasn’t proven much more than that. Unfortunately, he has to get last on this list.