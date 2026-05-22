Iowa State Football Lagging Behind in Big 12 WR1 Rankings
The Big 12 Conference has tons of competitive teams, including the Iowa State Cyclones, and a bunch of great offenses in college football next season.
And with tons of great options at wide receiver, many teams hope to lift their beliefs higher and higher as the season nears. Let’s take a look at the best WR1 on each team, ranked 1-16.
1. Amare Thomas - Houston Cougars
Thomas’s success can’t be overstated enough. He’s an elite wide receiver but still didn’t turn many heads last season. He returns to the Cougars along with quarterback Connor Weigman, as the two hope to perform well in the Big 12 once again.
2. Wyatt Young - Oklahoma State Cowboys
Young is a North Texas Mean Green transfer to Oklahoma State. Along with head coach Eric Morris, quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins, and more, there is a clear continuity even at a new school. Young could be fantastic next season.
3. Omarion Miller - Arizona State Sun Devils
Miller performed at an immensely high level for the Colorado Buffaloes last season. Now, leaving Deion Sanders to join Kenny Dillingham, Miller hopes to be the Jordan Tyson replacement. The question is: Can Cutter Boley get him the ball?
4. Danny Scudero - Colorado Buffaloes
Scudero was unbelievable for the San Jose State Spartans last season. After completely breaking out, leading the nation in receiving yards, Scudero looks to the next step on his journey with a Power Four program.
It’s a high-risk, high-reward situation for Colorado. They may get a great wide receiver, but it could be just a product of the system in San Jose, CA.
5. Coy Eakin - Texas Tech Red Raiders
Eakin is another example of a great returning player coming back to the team for next season. After performing well as part of the conference champions, he hopes to improve even more next year.
6. Jordan Dwyer - TCU Horned Frogs
Dwyer had slightly better stats than Eakin, but fell just below as he played for a different level of team. TCU has potential, especially with quarterback Jaden Craig, but they have to click well for things to work for the Horned Frogs.
7. Bredan Pegan - Utah Utes
Pegan spent last season with the Utah State Aggies, where he starred in the Mountain West Conference. Now with the Utes, he hopes to continue the same dominance in the same state.
8. Jaron Tibbs - Kansas State Wildcats
Tibbs had a solid season with the Wildcats last year, connecting with quarterback Avery Johnson consistently. In 2026, he hopes for a bigger role on a better team.
9. Tre Spivey - Arizona Wildcats
Spivey wasn’t a premier route runner last season in terms of yards, but reached the endzone a ton. His red zone success should continue next season, and his connection with quarterback Noah Fifita should only get better.
10. Cam Pickett - Kansas Jayhawks
Pickett is a solid returner for the Jayhawks after spending last year on the roster. His talent is definitely there, but the question is whether the quarterback can even get him the ball.
11. Duane Thomas Jr. - UCF Knights
Thomas Jr. is only one of two WR1s for next season that failed to score a touchdown last season. But regardless, he was great in terms of yards, getting 528 throughout the year. He should be able to do better in the future and hopefully improve in the red zone.
12. Omari Hayes - Iowa State Cyclones
Omari Hayes is coming off a solid season with the Tulane Green Wave, where he was one of the best receivers on the roster. After performing well in big games, including the College Football Playoff, he hopes that experience continues in Ames, IA.
13. Malachi Henry - Cincinnati Bearcats
Henry was a star at the FCS level for the Central Arkansas Bears last season. He had 10 touchdowns as well as nearly 1,000 receiving yards on the year. Now, fans wonder if he can bring that to the next level.
14. DJ Epps - West Virginia Mountaineers
Epps performed solidly for the Troy Trojans last season, but his numbers weren’t off the charts. West Virginia does have a decent option in the air, but things are definitely going to rely on the ground more.
15. Kyler Kasper - BYU Cougars
With Parker Kingston dismissed from the team, there is a clear hole to address as WR1 for Bear Bachmeier. We’ll give it to Kasper, though, who saw limited time for the Oregon Ducks last season.
16. Dre’Lon Miller - Baylor Bears
Miller ends this list. He has potential after putting up 158 yards and a touchdown for Colorado last season, but he hasn’t proven much more than that. Unfortunately, he has to get last on this list.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.