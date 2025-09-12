Iowa State Cyclones Need To Focus on This Aspect of Offense Against Arkansas State
The Iowa State Cyclones have to be happy with the way that they have started the 2025 college football season.
The team has faced some unique obstacles already with their schedule. Their Week 0 game against the Kansas State Wildcats, a Big 12 affair, was played in Ireland. They already had their big rivalry game, winning the Cy-Hawk Trophy in their defeat of the Iowa Hawkeyes last week in Ames. Sandwiched in between those games was a blowout victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.
The Cyclones will be looking to keep the positive momentum rolling this weekend when they face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. With a 1-1 record, the Sun Belt program might be overlooked by some fan bases, but Iowa State needs to tread carefully. This is a historic game for Arkansas State, with Iowa State being the first Big 12 school and highest-ranked team to ever visit Centennial Bank Stadium, at No. 14.
The Red Wolves have a dynamic duo that the Cyclones have certainly spent a lot of time this week preparing for. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor received a ton of praise from head coach Matt Campbell for his mobility and playmaking ability. He creates a dynamic duo with wide receiver Corey Rucker, who is in the conversation as the best wide receiver in program history.
Running Game Will Be Key for Iowa State Against Arkansas State
Slowing those two down will be no easy task for the Iowa State defense. The offense can play a part in getting that job done. If they can control the clock and tempo of the game, their physicality and depth should win out in what is going to be a brutally hot afternoon.
That means getting a running game on track that has been sputtering out of the gate. The Cyclones currently rank 81st in the nation in rushing yards per game with 152.3 per game. Their 3.9 yards per rush average is 89th in the country.
Quarterback Rocco Becht has gotten off to a wonderful start this season through the air. But the passing game is a work in progress as well after losing Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins to the NFL. Getting things figured out on the ground would take a lot of pressure off Becht, and Arkansas State is going to provide them the chance to figure it out ahead of a bye week.
The Red Wolves don’t have much when it comes to stopping opponents defensively. They are giving up 206.5 yards per game on the ground thus far this season. Overall, they are surrendering 497 total yards of offense on average, which is the fifth most in the country.
After experiencing some struggles to move the ball consistently over the first three weeks of the season, Iowa State has a golden opportunity to get the rushing attack right before getting a week off and preparing for more Big 12 competition.