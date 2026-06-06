Analyzing Who Will Be Iowa State Football’s Leading Receiver

Going into 2026, the Iowa State Cyclones have a completely new look offense.

With new players at skill positions, as well as the offensive line, there will be tons of new faces racking up yards next season. And some of the biggest faces of the bunch will be at wide receiver.

Iowa State has two main receiver targets: Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson. And both could potentially become the Cyclones’ WR1. But who’s actually going to get the nod?

Hayes is a junior who spent a year at two different programs. He started with the Florida Atlantic Owls, where he put up 590 yards and three touchdowns in his freshman season.

Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson both bring positive qualities to Iowa State

Iowa State wide receiver Cody Jackson (13) celebrates as running for his second touchdown around defensive back Duhron Goodman (21)during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, he transferred to the Tulane Green Wave, putting up 515 yards and a touchdown to go along with a College Football Playoff appearance. It’s been two programs in two years for Hayes, and two years with solid success.

Jackson is going into his senior season at Iowa State. He began with the Oklahoma Sooners, but got limited play at the FBS level. After just 45 yards on the season, he transferred to the Tarleton State Texans.

Finally, he got more reps, leading to more yards and overall success. He had 490 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, following that up with 799 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Now he’s headed to the Cyclones to hope to take the next step to success.

At the surface level, it looks like Hayes may have a bit more overall success. His consistent play over multiple programs at a high level showcases that he may be able to successfully take another jump.

Hayes and Jackson bring experience and production

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes (1) reacts to catching a pass against Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Braden Turner (9) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In addition, his time at Tulane was highlighted by big performances in big moments. At Iowa State, he is going to be playing in big games every week, meaning he might be able to step up when it matters the most.

On the other hand, though, Jackson did impress throughout spring practice. While Hayes has the advantage in terms of high-level production, Jackson has proven it more with the Cyclone jersey on and in head coach Jimmy Rogers’ system thus far.

Both players will certainly be contributing factors to Iowa State’s success next season, but we are going to pick Hayes as the wide receiver one going into next season.

His consistent success can increase the floor, and his big moments when the lights are brightest can increase the ceiling of the Cyclones next season.