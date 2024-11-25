AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State football continues the climb back towards top, returns to Top 20
The Iowa State football team is in the Top 20 of the latest AP Poll Top 25, finding themselves ranked 17th heading into a showdown with Kansas State this weekend.
After back-to-back wins over Cincinnati and Utah, the Cyclones (9-2, 7-2) are primed to secure a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game with a win at home on Saturday night vs. the Wildcats, who are the first team outside of the Top 25.
Oregon continues to maintain a stranglehold on No. 1, once again receiving all 61 first place votes. The Ducks, who have clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game in their first season in the league, are the lone unbeaten left after Indiana and Army both lost.
Ohio State, Texas and Penn State remained second, third and fourth, as Notre Dame replaced Indiana in the Top 5. Rounding out the Top 10 is Georgia, Tennessee, Miami, SMU and the Hoosiers.
Arizona State, who would be the opponent for Iowa State if both win this weekend, is the highest ranked Big 12 school, moving up seven spots to No. 14. Iowa State is next with BYU now 19th and Colorado 23rd after losses to the Sun Devils and Kansas.
Missouri was the lone newcomer to the poll, sliding in at No. 24 and replacing Washington State, who fell out.
Here is the college football AP Poll Top for the Week of Nov. 24:
Week 14 AP Poll Top 25
(Nov. 24, 2024)
1. Oregon (61)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Georgia
7. Tennessee
8. Miami
9. SMU
10. Indiana
11. Boise State
12. Clemson
13. Alabama
14. Arizona State
15. Ole Miss
16. South Carolina
17. Iowa State
18. Tulane
19. BYU
20. Texas A&M
21. UNLV
22. Illinois
23. Colorado
24. Missouri
25. Army
Dropped from rankings: 25. Washington State.
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 98; Memphis 46; Syracuse 37; Louisville 24; Washington State 10; Duke 6; Louisiana 5; Florida 4; LSU 2; Georgia Tech 2.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* What Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's win over Utah
* Three stars from Iowa State's win over Utah
* Game recap, analysis, big plays from Iowa State at Utah