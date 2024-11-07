Iowa State Cyclones

AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State stays in top 20 following first loss of season

Cyclones now ranked 17th heading into road date with Kansas

Iowa State's Abu Sama III (24) hauls in a pass during a win over UCF earlier this year.
Iowa State's Abu Sama III (24) hauls in a pass during a win over UCF earlier this year.

The Iowa State football team stayed in the top 20 in the latest AP Poll top 25 following their first loss of the season to Texas Tech. The Cyclones now sit 17th overall, down six spots from a week ago when they survived a close call at home vs. UCF.

BYU (8-0) is the highest-ranked Big 12 team as they hold the top spot in the conference standings. The Cougars remained ninth overall and are one of just five unbeatens along with Oregon, Miami, Indiana and Army. The Cyclones and BYU do not meet this year but could play for the league championship in December. 

Joining the Cougars and Iowa State (7-1) in the rankings are Colorado (6-2) and Kansas State (7-2). The Buffaloes moved up two spots to No. 21 and the Wildcats fell five spots to No. 22 after a loss to Houston. Arizona State (6-2) and Texas Tech (6-3) are both receiving votes to be ranked. 

Oregon (9-0) and Georgia (7-1) held in the first and second spots with Ohio State (7-1) moving up to No. 3 after besting Penn State (7-1), who fell to sixth. Miami (9-0) is fourth and Texas (7-1) rounds out the top 5. 

The first College Football Playoff rankings were also released earlier this week. Iowa State checks in as an outside contender for the 12-team field. BYU earned one of four byes into the quarterfinals as the current leader of the Big 12. Colorado and Kansas State are also both included in the Top 25, which will be once again revealed Tuesday of next week. 

Here is the college football AP Poll top 25 for Week 11 of the 2024 season:

Week 11 AP Poll Top 25

Nov. 3, 2024

1. Oregon (62)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. LSU

15. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Army

19. Clemson

20. Washington State

21. Colorado

22. Kansas State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Vanderbilt

25. Louisville

Also receiving votes: Missouri 81; South Carolina 58; Tulane 41; UNLV 9; Louisiana 9; Washington 4; Arizona State 3; Iowa 2; Texas Tech 2.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

