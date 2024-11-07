AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State stays in top 20 following first loss of season
The Iowa State football team stayed in the top 20 in the latest AP Poll top 25 following their first loss of the season to Texas Tech. The Cyclones now sit 17th overall, down six spots from a week ago when they survived a close call at home vs. UCF.
BYU (8-0) is the highest-ranked Big 12 team as they hold the top spot in the conference standings. The Cougars remained ninth overall and are one of just five unbeatens along with Oregon, Miami, Indiana and Army. The Cyclones and BYU do not meet this year but could play for the league championship in December.
Joining the Cougars and Iowa State (7-1) in the rankings are Colorado (6-2) and Kansas State (7-2). The Buffaloes moved up two spots to No. 21 and the Wildcats fell five spots to No. 22 after a loss to Houston. Arizona State (6-2) and Texas Tech (6-3) are both receiving votes to be ranked.
Oregon (9-0) and Georgia (7-1) held in the first and second spots with Ohio State (7-1) moving up to No. 3 after besting Penn State (7-1), who fell to sixth. Miami (9-0) is fourth and Texas (7-1) rounds out the top 5.
The first College Football Playoff rankings were also released earlier this week. Iowa State checks in as an outside contender for the 12-team field. BYU earned one of four byes into the quarterfinals as the current leader of the Big 12. Colorado and Kansas State are also both included in the Top 25, which will be once again revealed Tuesday of next week.
Here is the college football AP Poll top 25 for Week 11 of the 2024 season:
Week 11 AP Poll Top 25
Nov. 3, 2024
1. Oregon (62)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville
Also receiving votes: Missouri 81; South Carolina 58; Tulane 41; UNLV 9; Louisiana 9; Washington 4; Arizona State 3; Iowa 2; Texas Tech 2.
