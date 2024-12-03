Big 12 football power rankings: Iowa State on top entering final game of season
Thanks to a three-game win streak to end the year, the Iowa State football team finds itself headed to Dallas for the Big 12 Conference championship game.
Awaiting the Cyclones (10-2) will be red-hot Arizona State (10-2), who has also caught fire as the temperatures after dropped.
But where do both ISU and ASU fit in according to the Big 12 power rankings? Glad you asked, as we have compiled just that information for your reading pleasure.
Final Regular Season Big 12 Power Rankings
1. Iowa State (10-2)
2. Arizona State (10-2)
3. Colorado (9-3)
4. Kansas State (8-4)
5. BYU (10-2)
6. Baylor (8-4)
7. TCU (8-4)
8. Texas Tech (8-4)
9. Kansas (5-7)
10. West Virginia (6-6)
11. Cincinnati (5-7)
12. Utah (5-7
13. UCF (4-8)
14. Houston (4-8)
15. Arizona (4-8)
16. Oklahoma State (3-9)
What makes Iowa State No. 1?
The Cyclones showed their resilience, recovering from a two-game losing skid that could have ended the year for most teams. Instead, Matt Campbell got his team regrouped and refocused, winning the last three to secure the first-ever 10-win season in program history.
Iowa State is playing in the conference championship game for just the second time ever, as they lost to Oklahoma back in 2020.
With a healthy mix of passing and running the football, the Cyclones are equipped to handle any weather or defense. Speaking of that, Iowa State has a defensive of its own that buckles down inside the red zone.
But is Colorado really the best team in the league?
It is honestly hard to not make a case for the Buffaloes and Deion Sanders as not only the best team in the Big 12, but the best option to compete in the College Football Playoff.
Led by likely Heisman winner Travis Hunter, Colorado is explosive on offense with Shedeur Sanders firing the pigskin all over the field. The defense, though, has been the issue for the Buffaloes, which is surprising considering who their head coach is.
If you were to match Colorado up against Iowa State, Arizona State or BYU on any given week, the odds would likely favor the Buffaloes. But they were unable to get the job done when they needed to the most, and will watch from their homes this weekend.
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Keys to victory for Iowa State vs. Arizona State
* Iowa State climbs the latest Coaches Poll Top 25
* Rocco Becht credits 2023 loss with driving Iowa State
* How to watch Iowa State vs. Arizona State for Big 12 title