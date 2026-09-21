Iowa State Football 3 Biggest Takeaways From Win Over Bowling Green

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into the start of their Big 12 schedule with a ton of positive momentum after dismantling the Bowling Green Falcons 55-7 in Week 3.

Iowa State excelled in every facet of the game, receiving incredible production from their offense, defense and special teams. This is the exact kind of performance the coaching staff was hoping to see, overwhelming an opponent on their home field that looked overmatched.

The Cyclones now have a 2-1 record, with their only loss being in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game on the road at Kinnick Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes. There have been a lot of takeaways from the team’s performance thus far; let’s take a look at the three biggest ones from the Bowling Green victory.

Third down struggles

Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers reacts during the first quarter against Bowling Green on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 3, Iowa State was ranked No. 97 in the country in third-down conversion rate at 34.8%. That put them 15th in the Big 12 out of 16 teams. Against the Falcons, they improved that rate, going 4-for-10, but it is an area that they need to improve upon moving forward.

Lacking explosive plays, this is an offense that cannot afford to get behind the sticks early. That wasn’t a problem against Bowling Green, averaging 10.3 yards per first-down play with 10.5 yards per rush in those situations.

However, when they did get to third down, it was because of a lack of execution on first and second downs. They had 7.2 yards to gain per third down, a tough situation for even the most explosive offensive units.

Being in those situations against better competition could lead to some ugly outcomes for the Cyclones.

Aiden Flora is a bona fide star

Iowa State punt returner Aiden Flora (21) breaks a tackle attempt by Bowling Green Falcons special team player Nick Sawyer (18) during a first-quarter punt return on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the passing game is lacking explosion right now, the running game certainly isn’t, and Aiden Flora is a big reason why. He has been a consistent source of production in the early going and broke off a few huge runs against Bowling Green.

The emerging star running back had touchdown rushes of 62 and 41 yards and added a 66-yard punt return for a score as well. He is currently leading the Big 12 with 328 rushing yards on only 38 attempts.

A featured piece on the offense for the first time in his career, he is making the most of this opportunity. This breakthrough on the ground will help with the next takeaway as well.

Jaylen Raynor making strides

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) passes the ball against Bowling Green during the second quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Jimmy Rogers and offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl knew there would be some growing pains with quarterback Jaylen Raynor. He was making the jump from the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Sun Belt to a Power Four program, which creates challenges in itself.

Through two games, the passing offense was under the microscope. Raynor wasn’t great, completing just over 50% of his passes, but things are starting to come together. He completed 11-of-17 passes, coming out to 64.7% passing, his best mark in a game this season.

There is still work to do, with Raynor building a rapport with his skill position players. More efficiency is needed, but this was an encouraging development despite Raynor throwing his first interception of the season.