Domonique Orange Earns NFL Opportunity After Standout Iowa State Career

On Friday evening, Iowa State defensive lineman Domonique Orange was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 82nd pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that the Cyclones have had a player drafted into the NFL, their longest streak since having at least one player selected for seven straight years from 1981-87.

Over the course of his career at Iowa State, Orange played in 50 games and started 24 of them. He accumulated 66 tackles, 1.0 sack, seven tackles for loss and two passes defended.

Nicknamed “Big Citrus,” Orange earned both All-American and All-Big 12 Third Team honors in 2025, making a significant impact in his final season with the Cyclones.

Dominique Orange selected by Minnesota Vikings in 2026 NFL Draft

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the Minnesota Vikings helmet before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

He contributed to three bowl games during his career, including the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 322 pounds, Orange brings power to Minnesota’s defensive front. He was regarded as one of the top defensive linemen in Iowa State history and built a reputation as a “block magnet,” a skill set he will look to carry over to the NFL.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell shared his thoughts on the selection.

"We found it incredibly valuable to add, really, a big-bodied nose tackle," O'Connell said. "[He's] a very, very difficult guy to move in there — taking double teams, doing some of the dirty work and played a ton of snaps."

Orange should provide a boost to Minnesota’s run defense, an area that has not been a consistent strength in recent years. For his size, he also shows quickness and durability, traits that could help him develop into a more impactful presence, like not being a zero, in the pass rush later down the line.

Orange embraces the dirty work and has learned not to get caught up in statistics. He spoke about his role earlier this year at the NFL Draft Combine.

“It took me a little bit to understand, you know, the [defensive] end is going to get about five, six tackles, three and a half sacks a game, you know, that is what it is," Orange said. "But me, you know, as long as I'm freeing up other guys within the defense, make sure they win, I'm cool with that. I'm at a point where, hey, even if I got to take the whole line, so be it. As long as everybody's winning, hey, I'm cool with that.”

"I'm gonna always start off the game with power," he added. "Let teams know I'm going to be in your face all day."

Orange has never needed the spotlight to make an impact, and that likely won’t change in Minnesota. But if he continues to embrace the dirty work, absorbing double teams and freeing up those around him, don’t be surprised if this third-round pick ends up being one of the more important additions to the Vikings’ defense.