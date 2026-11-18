The Iowa State Cyclones are heading to Orlando to play the UCF Knights on the road for a Friday night Big 12 matchup. And this could be one of the biggest games of the year for both teams.

Iowa State comes into the game off a fantastic home win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, 41-13, which brought their record to 5-5. Their other wins have come against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, West Virginia Mountaineers, Bowling Green Falcons, and SEMO Redhawks. Their losses have come to the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, Iowa Hawkeyes, Arizona Wildcats, and Baylor Bears.

UCF is also 5-5, with a huge win over BYU, along with other victories over the Kansas Jayhawks, TCU Horned Frogs, Georgia State Panthers, and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Their losses have come to Oklahoma State, Baylor, as well as the Arizona State Sun Devils, Pittsburgh Panthers, and Houston Cougars.

An interesting storyline throughout the Knights’ season has been their quarterback changes. Alonza Barnett III was their starter for the first two games of the season, but he suffered a right hamstring injury that held him out for five straight weeks, in favor of Keyone Jenkins.

Alonza Barnett III will present challenges to Iowa State

Nov 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) warms up before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Barnett III was able to come back three weeks ago and has played the last three games. And while he’s missed time, he has had a good season regardless.

Barnett III started the season against Bethune, where he went 11-of-18 for 158 yards. He also threw for a touchdown and threw an interception. Against Pitt in Week 2, he had 20 completions on 31 attempts for 186 yards and a passing touchdown.

After his injury, Barnett started somewhat slowly against the Bears, going 8-of-16 for just 133 yards in a blowout loss to Baylor. But over the past two weeks, he has certainly picked things up.

He went 18-of-31 for 251 yards and two touchdowns, with just one interception against Kansas, to get the road victory as well. Then, even in a loss to Arizona State, he finished 21-of-30 for 257 yards and a touchdown.

Barnett III has had a solid season, and he’s getting better every single week. And even after suffering a tough injury, he’s been able to bounce back well.

Now it’s time for the Cyclones to look to contain him, get stops, and put the offense in a position to win the game, just like they were able to do to Bearcats’ quarterback JC French IV last weekend. If they are able to stop Barnett III, they would not only win the game, but clinch a bowl game when no one thought they could.