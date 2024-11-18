How to watch Iowa State football at Utah; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction
Don’t look now, but Matt Campbell and Iowa State football are back in contention in wild and crazy Big 12 Conference.
Needing a big win at home last Saturday, the Cyclones (8-2, 5-2) delivered under the lights, taking care of Cincinnati to get back on track. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for Iowa State, and positioned them right there to leap back into the hunt if BYU or Colorado slip up.
This week presents an interesting matchup for the Cyclones in a Utah (4-6, 1-6) squad that was the preseason favorites to win the conference. Injuries have decimated the Utes, including the loss of quarterback Cam Rising.
Once 4-0, Utah has not won since late in September, dropping its last six. Four of those defeats have been by less than eight points, though, they were blown out at Colorado last Saturday, 49-24.
From 1970-2010, Iowa State and Utah met five times, with the Cyclones winning the first four. The Utes claimed a 68-27 victory in the last encounter. Utah was unbeaten at that time and ranked 10th in the country.
The oddsmakers have the Cyclones set as an early 6-point favorite. ESPN’s FPI puts them at just over 61 percent to win the game.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game at Utah on Saturday night:
Iowa State at Utah TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State at Utah in a Big 12 football game
When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 23
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, Utah
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 6 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 24, Utah 10
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.
