How to watch Iowa State football vs. Kansas State; TV channel, spread, game odds, prediction
Thanks to the utter chaos of the Big 12 Conference, the Iowa State football team is positioned right where they want to be.
The Cyclones (9-2, 7-2) take on Kansas State (8-3, 6-3) with a chance to secure a spot in the league title game with a win. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa State playing for the Big 12 title seemed bleak just a few short weeks ago following consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas. But they have rebounded, besting both Cincinnati and Utah while getting a little help along the way.
BYU and Colorado, who just last weekend were in the driver’s seat to meet for the title, both fell, as the Cougars lost to Arizona State and the Buffaloes were stunned by Kansas. Like the Cyclones, Arizona State will also lock up a bid to Dallas with a victory over rival Arizona.
ISU and Kansas State have a long, storied history with one another, meeting 107 times overall. The Cyclones have won 53 of those encounters with four ties. Last year, Iowa State pulled off a 42-35 victory in Manhattan, Kan. in the snow as Abu Sama rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
The oddsmakers have the Cyclones set as a 2.5-point favorite. ESPN’s FPI puts them at just under 58 percent to win the game.
Here are the details on how to watch, stream and follow Iowa State’s game vs. Kansas State on Saturday Nov. 30:
Iowa State vs. Kansas State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in a Big 12 football game
When: 6:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 30
Where: Jack Trice Stadium | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State-Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 2.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 21
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup.
