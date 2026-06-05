The Iowa State Cyclones are entering the 2026 season with lofty expectations.

With a new head coach and a completely revamped roster, many fans and media aren’t extremely high on Iowa State. But with tons of potential and a few leaders who can step up, the Cyclones hope that they can salvage what is expected to be a big down year.

Let’s take a look at ideal kickoff times for Iowa State football home games next season.

SEMO Redhawks - Noon

The Cyclones’ first game of the season against SEMO is a noon game, and rightfully should be. Typically, the earlier the game, the less important it is, and this is definitely one of the least crucial games of the season.

But it’s definitely one that Iowa State needs to perform well in. It should be good vibes and an early kick for the Cyclones to open its year.

Bowling Green Falcons - Noon

Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Bowling Green Falcons helmet on the sideline during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It’s a pretty similar situation with Bowling Green as SEMO. It’s not a crucial game, and will definitely not be a must-watch game to the national audience.

Iowa State would love a noon kick and a domination over an easy opponent before getting into conference play. However, it's confirmed for 11:00 AM CT, which works as well.

Utah Utes - Night

This is the first massive home game for the Cyclones, and it should be a night game. With Iowa State likely having a solid start to the year, this Utah matchup will be massive for both teams. It’s deserving of a night game, and one that many watch around the nation.

West Virginia Mountaineers - Afternoon

Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers football helmet is seen along the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

This West Virginia game gives off afternoon vibes. It’s a big game for both teams, and one that can dictate whether each gets into a bowl game. But it’s also not a game that many will want to watch around the country. Just a game between two solid Big 12 teams.

Oklahoma State Cowboys - Night

The Cowboys are going to be electric next season. With an offense essentially stolen from the North Texas Mean Green, Oklahoma State could be one of the highest-scoring teams this fall.

This game should be a battle between two good quarterbacks, and could be a game that has scores in the 30s or 40s. It has to be at night.

Cincinnati Bearcats - Afternoon

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet sits on the bench prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images



Cincinnati comes into town late in the season in what feels like a similar game to West Virginia. Both teams will come in with bowl game hopes, but could need a big win to make it happen. It’s not a must watch game for the national audience, but also not one that should be played early in the morning.

Kansas State Wildcats - Night

In the final game of the season, Iowa State and Kansas State absolutely have to play at night. These two teams are fierce rivals, two inspiring teams, and both could end up having solid seasons. It will be amongst a stacked rivalry slate, but it’s a must-watch game for sure.