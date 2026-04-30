Injury To Key Running Back Is Major Blow to Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones have virtually an entirely new roster heading into Year 1 under head coach Jimmy Rogers.

With Matt Campbell’s departure, more than 50 players entered the transfer portal, leaving Rogers with a lot of work to do. He and his staff should be commended for the level of talent they were able to bring to Ames, as the team can compete once again.

However, there is one position that remains a bit of a question mark, and that is running back. Depth and experience are major concerns, and it doesn’t help that one of the players projected to play a key role in the backfield suffered an injury during spring practice.

Salahadin Allah, a transfer from the Oregon State Beavers, was viewed as a potential workhorse running back for offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. He was expected to play a major role on early downs to help set the tone for what Roehl wants to be a physical and aggressive offense.

Salahadin Allah injury is bad news for Iowa State

Sep 13, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Salahadin Allah (26) rushes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

However, he suffered a lower leg injury late in the spring session. That means he will be focusing on injury rehab when the rest of the team shifts into summer workouts.

Losing Allah is a massive blow to already questionable depth. Ryver Peppers, who suffered a season-ending injury on his first career touch in 2025, is still rehabbing from the Achilles injury he suffered and wasn’t part of the spring session at all.

That is two players already who have cloudy futures when it comes to participation level in the next few months. It is the main reason why Iowa State is showing interest in JUCO running back Markellus Bass.

An All-American in 2025 with Butler Community College, he was originally committed to the UT-Martin Skyhawks, but asked for his release and was granted it. The Cyclones have been keeping an eye on him and could look to make him a late addition to the Class of 2026.

Cyclones backfield lacking experience

Iowa State Cyclones' kick returner Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball against Kansas during the third quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While not at the Division I level, Bass would provide the team with the collegiate experience they are lacking. Cameron Pettaway, a transfer from the Bowling Green Falcons, is a redshirt sophomore who gained 365 yards on the ground last year.

Aiden Flora is the leading returning rusher after gaining 58 yards in 2025. Allah has 329 yards in his career on the ground. Returnees Easton Miller and Jayden Jackson have 30 and 0 career rushing yards, respectively.

Bringing in Bass would make a lot of sense. At the very least, he would be more insurance in case Allah and Peppers are unable to get back to their original level of performance.

It would also take pressure off incoming freshmen Caleb Francois and Gabriel Wilson. They’re going to be part of the program full-time come the summer and could get legitimate looks given the current state of the running back depth chart.