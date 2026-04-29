Iowa State Football Evaluating JUCO Running Back as Late Add

With the session of spring practices now completed for the Iowa State Cyclones, the coaching staff has a better idea of how the roster and lineups could look this fall when the season rolls around.

However, there is one positional group that looks far from settled: running back. There isn’t a lot of collegiate experience amongst the players currently on the depth chart. The returning leading rusher is Aiden Flora, a former walk-on, who rushed for 58 yards last season and has 111 rushing yards in his career.

Cameron Pettaway, a transfer from the Bowling Green Falcons, rushed for 365 yards as a freshman. Salahadin Allah, who came to Iowa State from the Oregon State Beavers, has 329 career rushing yards.

With so much inexperience on the roster, it shouldn’t come as too big a surprise that the Cyclones are considering another player in the transfer portal. JUCO running back Markellus Bass is someone who has emerged as a target.

Iowa State could pursue Markellus Bass

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Iowa State is considering making a late addition to its Class of 2026 with the Butler Community College standout, who dominated at the JUCO level during the 2025 season.

He led all JUCO running backs with 1,237 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. That was good enough for him to be named an All-American, which led to him receiving an offer and signing with the UT-Martin Skyhawks.

However, he asked for his release and was granted it, putting him back on the market. And the Cyclones are now looking to pounce, with running backs coach John Johnson making a great impression.

“The running backs coach, Coach Johnson, is a great coach and great person,” Bass said, via Allen Trieu of Rivals (subscription required). “We are building a great relationship in this fast process. He is getting to know me as a person to see if I’m a fit for their program. Coach Johnson talked about how he likes my skill set and what I bring to the table coming off an All-American season.”

247Sports has Bass ranked No. 59 overall amongst JUCO players. He is the No. 3 running back and No. 14 player in Kansas, where Butler Community College is located.

With Salah banged up during spring practice, Iowa State could certainly look into adding another experienced option to the mix.

In the Class of 2026, the Cyclones have two running backs, Caleb Francios and Gabriel Wilson, on the way. They could very well get some looks this summer, given the current state of the positional group.