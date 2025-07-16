Iowa State Cyclones' 2026 Commit Receives Huge Rating Boost
With the 2026 recruiting cycle still in full-swing heading into the dog days of the summer, Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell received some positive news about one of his top prospects in the class on Wednesday.
According to 247Sports' Rankings, Cyclones' wide receiver commit Milan Parris is now a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Parris, who announced his commitment to Campbell and the program back in January, is now the No. 21-ranked wide receiver in the class, as well as a top-10 player in the state of Ohio. The highly-touted pass catcher from Stow, OH is the lone four-star commit in Iowa State's current recruiting class after quarterback Jett Thomalla flipped to the Alabama Crimson Tide last month.
At 6-foot-5, 205 lbs, Parris stood out as talented offensive weapon during his junior season at Walsh Jesuit High School, racking up 28 catches for 597 yards and nine touchdowns. In addition to his rare size for a high school prospect, Parris reportedly ran a 4.43 40-yard dash during a showcase in May.
This summer, Parris has begun to catch the attention of multiple power-four programs, as he received offers from both the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans. However, the rising prospect out of Northeast Ohio remains commitment to Campbell and the Cyclones. He took an official visit to the program on Jun. 6, and has now quickly become Iowa State's prized-possession in the 2026 recruiting class.
