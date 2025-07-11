Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Predicted to be Cut in Ironic Twist
Xavier Hutchinson was a stud during his time with the Iowa State Cyclones, spending three years at Ames between 2020 and 2022 after transferring over from Blinn College.
Hutchinson's best season came during his final collegiate campaign, when he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,171 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Big 12 in the two former categories.
The 6-foot-3 weapon was then selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and was widely viewed as a potential sleeper.
However, things have not exactly materialized for Hutchinson on the professional level, as he has managed just 20 catches for 207 yards over his first couple of seasons.
Unfortunately for Hutchinson, the Texans have revamped their receiving corps this offseason, which included drafting a couple of Iowa State receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
Now, largely thanks to the presence of Higgins and Noel, Hutchinson has been labeled as a cut candidate, and Battle Red Blog is predicting the 25-year-old to be left off Houston's 53-man roster.
"It’s a battle of rookies vs vets in the WR room. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel should be roster locks, which puts immense pressure on former draft picks Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III to outperform the free agent additions," Battle Red Blog wrote.
The Texans have veterans Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios at the receiver position, so Hutchinson will certainly have his work cut out for him in training camp and preseason.
Hutchinson can thank his fellow Cyclones alums for the position he now finds himself.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals Linked to Intriguing WR Trade
MORE: Former Houston Texans Star Lands Spot on NFL Top 100
MORE: Texans’ Early Season Game Could Be Defined by Huge Injury
MORE: Houston Texans Dealt Blunt Take for Laremy Tunsil Trade
MORE: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Lands Dicey Contract Prediction