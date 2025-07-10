Former NFL Star Exposes Grim Outlook for Iowa State Legend
Former Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall has certainly fallen hard over the last year with the New York Jets. Initially viewed as a breakout candidate heading into 2024, Hall had a disappointing season and was ultimately viewed as trade bait for much of the NFL offseason.
With it appears that the Jets are holding on to Hall for now, it doesn't necessarily mean that the 24-year-old will be prioritized in their offense, especially under new head coach Aaron Glenn.
Young halfbacks Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will be challenging Hall for touches in 2025, which has resulted in former NFL star Maurice Jones-Drew questioning just how productive Hall will be this coming fall. In fact, he ranks Hall 19th among all NFL running backs going into the new season.
"He now enters a contract year in yet another season of change for the Jets' offense, which will be led by first-time OC Tanner Engstrand and new QB Justin Fields," Jones-Drew wrote. "Engstrand comes over from Detroit, where the offense was led by a two-headed monster in the backfield; he could apply a similar approach with Hall and dual-threat QB Fields leading the charge. That said, Hall could see some of his opportunities go to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, as new head coach Aaron Glenn says he prefers a three-RB rotation. I believe Hall will remain the lead back in New York -- at least until the end of this season -- but time will tell how the backfield load is divvied up."
Hall rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry in 2024. He also hauled in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three scores. That came on the heels of a 2023 campaign in which the Iowa State product finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards.
Perhaps things will turn around for Hall in his fourth NFL season, but things aren't exactly looking great for the Omaha, Ne. native in the Big Apple.
Hall spent three years at Iowa State between 2019 and 2021, leading the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns back-to-back campaigns in his final two years with the Cyclones. He also paced the nation with 1,572 yards on the ground in 2020.
