Iowa State HC Matt Campbell Receives Incredible Praise Ahead of 2025 Season
As Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell prepares his team for the upcoming college football season, the highly-acclaimed coach continues to receive an ample amount of praise before week zero.
CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah made his Big 12 head coach rankings ahead of the 2025 season, with Campbell claiming the No. 1 spot over Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham and Colorado's Deion Sanders.
"Campbell is on the short list for best coach in the Big 12 every season for a reason," Jeyarajah wrote. "What he's accomplished at Iowa State is nothing short of miraculous considering the historically moribund state of the program. Last season, Campbell led ISU to its second Big 12 title game and won a program record 11 games. No other coach even cleared nine. Iowa State only has six bowl wins in program history; three came under Campbell. He just continues to pump out success at one of America's toughest jobs."
Ever since landing the head coaching job for the Cyclones, Campbell has been nothing short of excellent. The longtime Iowa State coach is entering his tenth season with the Cyclones, and has already become the winningest head coach in program history with 64. He continued his dominant stretch last year, as he led his squad to an impressive 11-3 season with a bowl game victory over the Miami Hurricanes.
However, Campbell will yet again have another challenging season ahead of him in 2025. The Cyclones are set to kick off the season against Big 12 Conference opponent Kansas State in Ireland, while also having to go through the likes of Colorado, BYU, Arizona State and TCU.
