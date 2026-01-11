Iowa State Cyclones in the Mix for Dynamic Michigan Wolverines Running Back

New Iowa State Cyclones head football coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff have done a wonderful job of restocking the roster and their Class of 2026 with talent in recent weeks.

There were a ton of defections in the weeks following Matt Campbell’s announcement that he was leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal and a 22-player class on Signing Day is down to six of the original signees.

That left a lot of holes on the team’s roster for the new regime to address. To this point, they have done a great job of bringing in talent. Similar to what happened with players following Campbell to Penn State, former Washington State players and recruits have followed Rogers to Ames.

With the most starting players leaving in the transfer portal in the country, there are a lot of opportunities for playing time up for grabs. There are a few players who have committed thus far that look like they will slide into prominent roles, such as quarterback Jaylen Raynor and wide receiver Omari Hayes.

Iowa State hosted Michigan's Bryson Kuzdzal for visit

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) rushes with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

However, there is one position that hasn’t had any impact additions made yet: running back. Alas, that could change in the near future with the Cyclones in on a talented playmaker.

Former Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal is looking for a new school with two years of eligibility remaining. As Allen Trieu of 247Sports shared, he recently paid a visit to Ames and has visits lined up with the Georgia Bulldogs and Rutgers Scarlet Knights as well.

A three-star recruit in the transfer portal, he is the No. 122-ranked running back and No. 1,415-ranked player overall. After appearing in six games in 2024 but not receiving a single carry, Kuzdzal got into the lineup more often in 2025.

He played in nine games, receiving 76 carries, turning them into 326 yards and four touchdowns. Four receptions for 10 yards were added to his stat line. Along with his expanded role offensively, he still remained a key component of Michigan’s special teams unit.

Michigan RB transfer Bryson Kuzdzal just wrapped up a visit at Iowa State.



He's headed to Georgia and Rutgers next.



Kuzdzal began his collegiate career as a preferred walk-on with the Wolverines. He has steadily moved up the depth chart every year and is now looking for an even bigger opportunity on the transfer portal.

Iowa State could certainly provide him with that. The top four leading rushers from the team in 2025 aren’t coming back in 2026. Leading rusher Carson Hansen left for the Nittany Lions and Abu Sama III landed with the Wisconsin Badgers. No. 3 running back Dylan Lee is headed out west to the UCLA Bruins.

With the depth chart wide open, the Cyclones will be an appealing destination for Kuzdzal, who started his career buried on the depth chart but has proven to be a good producer at the highest level of college basketball.

