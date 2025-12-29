Iowa State Cyclones Key Linebackers Announce They're Entering Transfer Portal

The NCAA football transfer portal is going to include more Iowa State Cyclones players than anyone could have predicted it would when it opens officially on Jan. 2.

With Jimmy Rogers replacing Matt Campbell as head coach, defections were expected. However, it appears that the new regime will be working with a virtually entirely new roster, as a staggering number of players are entering the transfer portal.

This time, it is two more starters on the defensive side of the ball who have announced they will not be returning to Ames. Linebackers Cael Brezina and Kooper Ebel are both entering the transfer portal to continue their collegiate football careers elsewhere.

Brezina announced his decision with a post on X, formerly Twitter. He was one of the most productive players on the Cyclones’ defense in 2025, earning an overall PFF grade of 72.6. Of the players who were on the field for at least 100 defensive snaps, that was fifth best on the team.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Cael Brezina (9) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A sure tackler, his PFF tackling grade of 82.7 was second best behind only Jontez Williams, who is also entering the transfer portal. Across 12 games, Brezina played 328 total snaps, recording 29 tackles.

He was not a starter earlier in the season, playing in a rotation as a backup. But he grew into a more prominent role following the injury to Will McLaughlin and was showcasing some incredible talent.

Brezina was someone Iowa State was high on after he played 237 snaps as a true freshman during the 2024 season.

Thank you Cyclones! I will never forget the impact that Ames and it’s people have had on my life! Iowa State will always be a huge part of who I am. My coaches and brothers I love y’all! I will be entering the transfer portal and I’m excited for the next chapter God has planned! pic.twitter.com/AM1KQSi8pp — Cael Brezina (@CaelBrezina) December 28, 2025

He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Ebel will have only one year of eligibility remaining after being a major part of the Cyclones’ defensive game plan the last few years.

The in-state recruit was all over the field for Iowa State with 72 tackles, eight of which went for a loss, 13 total pressures and three passes defended. He was a starter as an inside linebacker the last two years in Ames and should draw plenty of interest on the transfer portal.

It would not be a surprise if both players were pursued by Campbell and his staff at Penn State. Several members of the Class of 2026 have already announced they are committing to the Nittany Lions to follow him, and it would not be a surprise if players from the 2025 roster do the same.

Thank you Iowa State! I am forever grateful for my time in Ames, and the people that made it so special. Due to the recent coaching changes— I will be entering my name into the Transfer Portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/HLRrZ6mR9P — Kooper Ebel (@KooperEbel) December 28, 2025

Replacing that much talent will be no small task for Rogers and his staff, but they are already getting to work. Iowa State’s Class of 2026 has started moving back up the ranks, with players from the Washington State Cougars beginning to flip commitments.

Two of those players happen to be linebackers: Bradley Esser and Landon Kalsbeck. Both have a chance to be immediate contributors on the field, given the lack of depth and established talent currently on the roster.

