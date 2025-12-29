Iowa State Cyclones Key Linebackers Announce They're Entering Transfer Portal
The NCAA football transfer portal is going to include more Iowa State Cyclones players than anyone could have predicted it would when it opens officially on Jan. 2.
With Jimmy Rogers replacing Matt Campbell as head coach, defections were expected. However, it appears that the new regime will be working with a virtually entirely new roster, as a staggering number of players are entering the transfer portal.
This time, it is two more starters on the defensive side of the ball who have announced they will not be returning to Ames. Linebackers Cael Brezina and Kooper Ebel are both entering the transfer portal to continue their collegiate football careers elsewhere.
Brezina announced his decision with a post on X, formerly Twitter. He was one of the most productive players on the Cyclones’ defense in 2025, earning an overall PFF grade of 72.6. Of the players who were on the field for at least 100 defensive snaps, that was fifth best on the team.
Iowa State losing Cael Brezina, Kooper Ebel to transfer portal
A sure tackler, his PFF tackling grade of 82.7 was second best behind only Jontez Williams, who is also entering the transfer portal. Across 12 games, Brezina played 328 total snaps, recording 29 tackles.
He was not a starter earlier in the season, playing in a rotation as a backup. But he grew into a more prominent role following the injury to Will McLaughlin and was showcasing some incredible talent.
Brezina was someone Iowa State was high on after he played 237 snaps as a true freshman during the 2024 season.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Ebel will have only one year of eligibility remaining after being a major part of the Cyclones’ defensive game plan the last few years.
The in-state recruit was all over the field for Iowa State with 72 tackles, eight of which went for a loss, 13 total pressures and three passes defended. He was a starter as an inside linebacker the last two years in Ames and should draw plenty of interest on the transfer portal.
It would not be a surprise if both players were pursued by Campbell and his staff at Penn State. Several members of the Class of 2026 have already announced they are committing to the Nittany Lions to follow him, and it would not be a surprise if players from the 2025 roster do the same.
Replacing that much talent will be no small task for Rogers and his staff, but they are already getting to work. Iowa State’s Class of 2026 has started moving back up the ranks, with players from the Washington State Cougars beginning to flip commitments.
Two of those players happen to be linebackers: Bradley Esser and Landon Kalsbeck. Both have a chance to be immediate contributors on the field, given the lack of depth and established talent currently on the roster.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.