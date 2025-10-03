Iowa State Cyclones Need To Set Tempo in Clash of Styles Against Cincinnati Bearcats
The Iowa State Cyclones are going to face a unique test when heading to Nippert Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. Not only is it their first true Big 12 road game of the year, but they are going to be challenged stylistically, unlike any time yet this year.
Cincinnati is most comfortable playing in shootouts. Their offense is on fire, led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He was brutal in the season opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, completing 13-of-25 passes for 69 yards and one interception.
In the three games since, he has been on fire. He has completed 61 of 82 passes for 974 yards and 10 touchdowns. At least 333 yards have been thrown for in two out of those three games. The one time he didn't, he went 15-for-15 against an overmatched Northwestern State Demons squad in a 70-0 victory.
Can Iowa State slow down explosive Cincinnati offense?
Not only does Sorsby have the passing game going, but the Bearcats are an explosive team on the ground, too. They currently lead the nation in rushing success rate.
Cincinnati is going to do everything in its power to make this a track meet. Because, for how good their offense is, there are holes defensively. They rank dead last in completion rate allowed, presenting an opportunity for the Iowa State offense to take advantage.
Quarterback Rocco Becht leads a methodical offense. The Cyclones aren’t playing at a fast tempo, preferring to slow things down and lean on their running game. Setting that tempo at a pace they like will be key on Saturday afternoon.
If they can limit possessions and keep Sorsby off the field, they will find success. Iowa State has the edge when it comes to defense overall, but they are going to face challenges as well. The Bearcats' passing offense is on fire, and the Cyclones are without their top two corners, Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, both suffering season-ending knee injuries.
Cyclones need to control tempo against Bearcats
That makes it even more imperative for Becht and the offense to control the time of possession and the field position battle. Special teams have been a weapon at points this campaign for head coach Matt Campbell, with punter Tyler Perkins having a great season.
Getting the rushing attack going will be a challenge. Cincinnati excels in that area, and their star defensive tackle, Deontay Corleone, is expected to return to the lineup.
However, the big plays that the Bearcats are susceptible to surrendering are where Becht and the offense can take full advantage. Big plays have been provided through the air consistently this year, even when their star quarterback isn’t the one throwing the pass.
Against the Arizona Wildcats last weekend, tight end Benjamin Brahmer completed a 45-yard pass to Brett Eskildsen on a trick play. Becht connected with Chase Sowell for a long of 52 yards, and he averaged 36.5 yards per reception.
While not viewed as an explosive offense, the potential for big plays is there. Iowa State has several playmakers on their side who can provide an explosive performance to help keep the pace of play to its liking.