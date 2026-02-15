Iowa State Cyclones New Defensive Coach Motivated To Outdo Matt Campbell

The 2026 college football season will be the dawn of a new era for the Iowa State Cyclones program on the gridiron.

Gone is head coach Matt Campbell, who was at the helm for 10 seasons before deciding to become the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. He has been replaced by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars.

There is a lot of excitement about the new staff he has put together under him. One intriguing addition is Ross Watson, who was with the Toledo Rockets the last few years and will be familiar with star safety Braden Awls, who transferred to the Cyclones from the Rockets this offseason.

In a recent interview with Cyclone Fanatic, Watson revealed that one of the motivations behind going to Ames was Campbell, and a desire to outdo him. The two have a great relationship, so it wasn’t meant maliciously, but Watson is hoping he can help take Iowa State to new heights.

Iowa State SAM/Nickels/Passing game coach Ross Watson talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames , Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I wanna outdo Matt Campbell,” the defensive coaching staff member said, who admitted that he had some pettiness in him.

Watson and Campbell have worked together previously, winning a national championship together at Mount Union. He also revealed an interesting timeline of how he landed his last two jobs.

Whenever Campbell departs a program, Watson is part of the next regime following him. When Campbell left Toledo for the Cyclones, Watson was hired about two days later to the Rockets’ staff.

This time, when Campbell left for Penn State, Watson received a call from Iowa State, once again, about two days later.

It is an interesting path that he is on, and it makes plenty of sense why outdoing his former colleague is one of the driving factors behind him putting in as much work as he is.

Rogers knows Watson well from another previous stop. In 2012, both were on staff with the Florida Atlantic Owls. Watson was coaching the defensive backs, while Rogers was a graduate assistant with the team.

Now, Watson will be working under Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit on that side of the ball. As shared by the team’s official website, his current title is SAM/Nickels/Passing Game Coordinator.

Expectations are high for that side of the ball heading into 2026. There are many new faces, but the staff is comprised of coaches who have achieved considerable success in slowing down opponents.

In 2025, Washington State was one of the best defensive units in the country. The Rockets were third in total yardage allowed this past fall, where Watson coached the safeties.

