Iowa State Cyclones Not Highly Rated in College Football 27

The Iowa State Cyclones football team underwent massive changes this offseason with head coach Matt Campbell leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Along with him went almost all of the coaching staff and a large portion of the roster. The Cyclones aren’t returning a single starter on either side of the ball, which has left a lot of questions about what Iowa State will look like once the fall rolls around.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers certainly has his work cut out for him. He isn’t unfamiliar with having to rebuild a roster on the fly after having 75 newcomers on the team with the Washington State Cougars in 2025.

Some of those players followed him to Ames, but based on the ratings in College Football 27, it could be a long season for the Cyclones. Player and team ratings have started to be revealed, and Iowa State fans are not going to be thrilled with how things shook out for their team.

Iowa State receives underwhelming rating in College Football 27

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones have received an overall rating of 77. Their offense and defense have both been given a 77. Their overall rating is tied for the lowest in the Big 12 with the Kansas Jayhawks, who are a 77 overall, a 77 on offense, and a 77 on defense, just like Iowa State.

The West Virginia Mountaineers, Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears are the only other teams in the conference who aren’t at least an 80 overall. However, where they differentiate from the Cycloens and Jayhawks is that on at least one side of the ball, they have received at least an 80 rating.

West Virginia is expected to have a strong offense with an 81 rating. They are led by running back Cam Cook, who is a 91 overall and one of the top 11 players in the conference based on College Football 27 ratings.

Cincinnati is also projected to be strong on offense with an 80 overall despite no longer having quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Baylor is projected to be a strong defensive team with an 80 on that side of the ball.

The highest-rated team in the Big 12 is the Texas Tech Red Raiders. They are an 87 overall, with an 85-rated offense and an elite defense that has received a rating of 90.

There are a lot of Iowa State players who have something to prove this season, and that is evident based on their player ratings. The Cyclones have only six players who are rated at least an 80, with defensive end Isaac Terrell being the highest with an 86.