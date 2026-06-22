You Will Be Able To Play as Cy the Cardinal in College Football 27

When the new EA Sports College Football game was released back in 2025, it was a monumental moment for fans around the country. It had been years since we had gotten a college football game, and it was one of the most hyped up games in recent history.

The game was phenomenal. You could build a dynasty, start a road to glory, and much more. But one big feature that they didn’t include was an amazing game mode.

Back in the former college football games, there was a game mode called “Mascot Mashup.” Essentially, you could pick any mascot in college football and play a game as if the mascots were real players. It was a super creative idea, and well represented the uniqueness that college football, and college sports in general, have to offer.

It’s now been two years of college football games, and changes have been made to both. But finally, College Football 27 will be released, and of course, they had to add a mascot mashup game mode. It’s the first time in years that players have been able to play with it.

College Football 27 will feature Cy the Cardinal

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For the Iowa State Cyclones, a gameday experience would consist of cool jerseys, fan patterns, and good renderings of Jack Trice Stadium. But now, you can take things to a whole new level. With the new mascot mashup mode, you are now able to use Cy the Cardinal, Iowa State’s iconic mascot, in the new video game.

This is going to be a super cool feature for the Cyclones. Not only does Iowa State have a unique and cool mascot, but it looks just that much cooler on the field than on the sidelines. The entertainment for Cyclones fans is going to increase heavily when the new game comes out.

College Football 27 is coming out soon, releasing this summer on July 9. It’s going to be no time before fans are able to get to play the new game. And currently, many trailers and features have been announced, so fans are already getting a good idea of this year’s game.

There is no doubt that Iowa State hasn’t had the offseason that fans were expecting or hoping for. With so many players gone and a completely new look roster, fans may think this offseason is going to be boring. But I’ll tell you, a perfect way to still have fun is by getting the new college football game, and getting to play with Cy the Cyclone, as well as the new look roster with a bunch of new faces.