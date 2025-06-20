Iowa State Cyclones Reveal New Helmet Ahead of 2025 Season
As we slowly approach the upcoming college football season, Iowa State Cyclone fans were surprised with a new addition to the program's uniform sets earlier this week.
According to an X post on Thursday, the Cyclones revealed a new helmet design for the 2025 college football season.
Iowa State's new helmet features a scripted "Cyclones" in white text with a gold trim, along with a white and gold stripe on the crown of the head gear. On top of the retro-style text, the face mask is a crisp white that makes the rest of the helmet pop against the uniforms. This style is based off the team's current white helmets, which also possesses the scripted text.
Shortly after the release of the new equipment piece, Iowa State fans showed their love for the new helmets on social media, as the post commanded a resounding amount of positive feedback from the fanbase.
In addition to the "Cyclone" helmet, the program also included another helmet to the family, as the program made adjustments to the traditional red helmets, as the chin strap is now white.
Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell and his squad are set to kick off the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland against fellow Big 12 Conference member Kansas State Wildcats on Aug. 23.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Iowa State's Unheralded Former Star Could Make Shocking NFL Impact
MORE: Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Receives Horrible Injury Update
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Left Without Clear QB Path After Thomalla Flip to Alabama
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Receive Brutal QB Recruiting News
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Recruit On Sunday