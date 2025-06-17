Iowa State's Unheralded Former Star Could Make Shocking NFL Impact
For all of the talk about former Iowa State Cyclones stars Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, another Iowa State player was selected in the NFL Draft back in April and could ultimately make a bigger impact than both of the two former names: Darien Porter.
Porter — who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round — was perhaps one of the most unique athletes entering this year's draft class. The 6-foot-4 cornerback actually began his collegiate career as a wide receiver, but switched to cornerback after 2021.
Due to his previous experience as a receiver, Porter possesses tremendous ball skills and almost unheard of size for a corner. And with the Raiders losing Nate Hobbs to free agency and replacing him with Eric Stokes, Porter has a great chance to actually start for Las Vegas at some point in 2025.
Higgins and Noel both landed with the Houston Texans, and both have a chance to be great. However, lockdown cornerbacks are immensely valuable in the modern NFL, and Porter — who also runs a 4.30-second 40-yard dash — has the tools to become just that.
And yet, no one is really talking about Porter. Cyclones fans are more focused on the receiver duo, which is certainly understandable. After all, wide receiver is one of the game's most glamorous positions. But honestly, Porter could end up being the best Iowa State player of the bunch.
This past year, the 24-year-old registered 18 tackles and three interceptions for the Cyclones, and while those numbers aren't exactly eye-popping, it should be noted that Porter played a massive role in Iowa State boasting the best pass defense in the nation.
The Raiders definitely needed help in their secondary this offseason, and while they weren't able to strike big in free agency in that capacity, bagging Porter in the draft could ultimately prove to be the best move they made over the last several months. Or at least one of them.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Receives Horrible Injury Update
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Left Without Clear QB Path After Thomalla Flip to Alabama
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Receive Brutal QB Recruiting News
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Recruit On Sunday
MORE: Iowa State Alum Breece Hall Sends Bold Message Entering 2025 Season