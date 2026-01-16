Iowa State Cyclones Starting To Show Interest in Division II Fullback

New Iowa State Cyclones head football coach Jimmy Rogers has been busy in his first few weeks on the job.

It is no small task taking over for the winningest coach in program history, Matt Campbell. That creates enough work and pressure for him before even taking into account that he has to essentially rebuild a roster from scratch.

When Campbell announced he was leaving, there was a mass exodus from the program. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, and their 22-player Class of 2026 on Signing Day has dwindled to six.

Rebuilding a roster isn’t foreign to Rogers. In his one season with the Washington State Cougars, he had 75 newcomers on the roster and still helped lead the team to being bowl-eligible.

Iowa State needs to add to backfield

Iowa State could be in a similar position in 2026 with the roster overhaul. Rogers has done a ton of work on the recruiting trail, securing commitments from players in the transfer portal and high schoolers who will begin their collegiate careers this year.

However, there are still a few openings on the roster that have to be filled. The backfield is one area the Cyclones could still be looking to add more talent to, and they have reportedly set their sights on an intriguing Division II talent.

As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required), Iowa State has begun showing interest in fullback Collin Remenowsky of Ashland University.

With multiple years of eligibility remaining, he is emerging as a target because of the physicality and toughness he could bring to the lineup. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, he could become a short-yardage and goal-line option for new offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl, who wants to play smashmouth football.

Collin Remenowsky would be great fit for Cyclones backfield

A physical, run-first team is what Roehl envisions having with Iowa State, and adding someone such as Remenowsky would certainly help achieve that. The Cyclones haven’t had a traditional fullback on the roster in a while, but that could be one of the changes under Rogers.

Securing a commitment from the Ashland University product will take some effort because he is drawing a lot of interest elsewhere. The West Virginia Mountaineers, the UFC Knights, the Miami (OH) RedHawks, the James Madison Dukes and the Utah State Aggies have all made an offer to him.

This past season, Remenowsky carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. He added one reception for 19 yards and another score.

