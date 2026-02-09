Iowa State Defensive Star Lands With Colts in Recent NFL Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to look a lot different on the football field in 2026 than they did at the end of the 2025 season.

Massive changes were made in recent months, headlined by Matt Campbell leaving the program to become head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Plenty of coaches and players left Ames along with him, leaving a lot of work for new head coach Jimmy Rogers.

He has done a wonderful job restocking the roster and coaching staff, but there are some massive holes to fill in the lineup. None is larger, both physically and figuratively, than Domonique Orange.

The star defensive tackle may not have had gaudy numbers in the box score, but he made an impact week in and week out for the Cyclones. As a result, it should come as no surprise that he lands in a recent NFL mock draft done by PFSN.

Domonique Orange lands with Colts in recent mock draft

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the No. 78 overall pick in the draft, the Indianapolis Colts are predicted to use their third-round pick on Orange.

“The Colts need to think beyond Grover Stewart at nose tackle. Domonique Orange provides immediate depth, and he can fully succeed Stewart in 2027 when Stewart's contract expires,” they wrote.

Landing with Indianapolis seems like the perfect spot for the Iowa State star. He would be able to learn the ropes and develop as a rookie behind a very talented nose tackle in Grover Stewart before taking over an expanded role in Year 2 of his career.

Immoveable along the interior of the defensive line when he is engaged, Orange provides elite production as a run-stuffing, space-eater. He is strong and powerful, able to take on multiple blockers to open things up for his teammates to make plays behind him.

Domonique Orange (6’4 325lb #95) is an athletic NT

-Powerful upper body to throw dudes off him

-Quick feet to be able work stunts from 0-tech to the outside and attack the QB

-See clip when he dropped in coverage

-Not many TFL’s but can get to the backfield quickly #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/4QIS68vLwP — Randall Slifer (@RandallSlifer) February 3, 2026

While pass rushing may never be his forte, there are some skills when it comes to getting after the quarterback. Per PFF, he had 13 total pressures in 2025: three quarterback hits and 10 hurries.

That was tied for fifth most on the Cyclones defense this past season, and is part of the reason why Orange is viewed as the No. 1-ranked nose tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft Class.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, he would be a great addition to plenty of defenses in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how his value is perceived and if it changes at all during the pre-draft process.

Right now, Orange looks to be a Day 2 pick with some upside to move up in the third round or sneak into Round 2. Right now, he is the only Iowa State player predicted to be selected.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: