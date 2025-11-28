Iowa State Cyclones Star Highly Regarded in 2026 NFL Draft Big Board
The 2025 college football season has been a bit of a disappointment for the Iowa State Cyclones. A four-game losing streak in the middle of the campaign derailed any chances they had at competing for a Big 12 championship and spot in the College Football Playoff.
Injuries were difficult to overcome. Several key contributors have been sidelined for a large chunk of the season, testing the team’s depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Had the Cyclones been able to stay healthy, it is anyone’s guess where the team would be heading into their regular season finale against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
It certainly wasn’t a lack of talent on the roster that the team struggled. There are some incredibly talented players at Iowa State, some of whom will be playing on Sundays in the very near future in the NFL.
Domonique Orange highly-regarded ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
One of those professional-bound players is defensive tackle Domonique Orange. “Big Citrus” may not stuff the stat sheet, but he is as impactful as any player in the country with his presence in the middle of the defensive line.
The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department revealed its Big Board for the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Cyclones star landed right near the middle of the list.
Orange came in at No. 73, earning a 7.3 rating. That is a third-round grade, viewed as a high-level backup and potential starter at the next level.
He earned an impressive superlative, being named the best nose tackle in the 2026 Draft Class. This is a talented group of interior defensive linemen this year, with Orange being ranked No. 6 among his positional group.
Peter Woods of the Clemson Tigers, LT Overton of the Alabama Crimson Tide, A’Mauri Washington of the Oregon Ducks, Christen Miller of the Georgia Bulldogs and Kayden McDonald of the Ohio State Buckeyes are ahead of him on the Big Board.
Domonique Orange makes impact despite lack of stats
His numbers certainly don’t jump off the page as a Day 2 pick with upside. Orange has only 18 total tackles, with 0.5 tackles for loss, and one pass defended this season.
However, he is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. A mountain of a man, measured at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, he is immovable when he wants to be, helping eat up space in the run game.
There is also some pass-rushing potential to develop. He is third on Iowa State with 13 total pressures this season, despite his No. 1 assignment not being to rush the quarterback.
Orange’s PFF grade isn’t as high in 2025 as it was in 2023 and 2024, but plenty of NFL teams will target him in the 2026 Draft.