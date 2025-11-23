Iowa State Cyclones Defensive Star Inside Top 50 of 2026 NFL Draft Prospects List
The Iowa State Cyclones' defense has been hit incredibly hard by injuries this season, leading to some up-and-down performances.
The secondary has suffered the most losses, leading to pressure being put on the rest of the unit to step up their performance. Iowa State’s defense is still the highest-rated unit on the team, receiving strong play from the front seven.
One of the players who has helped set the tone is defensive tackle Domonique Orange. While his statistics may not showcase it, he is one of the most dominant players in college football on that side of the ball.
He is an intimidating presence, measured at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds. It is going to be difficult for the Cyclones' coaching staff to replace him next season because the NFL is going to be calling.
Domonique Orange a top 50 player in 2025 NFL Draft
Orange has been viewed highly by draft analysts. Jordan Reid of ESPN has released his 2026 NFL Draft Rankings, and the Iowa State star has landed inside the top 50, being placed at No. 47.
“Orange is a sturdy presence and an immovable force in the middle of the Cyclones' defense. His lower-body strength helps him clog gaps, and his upper-body strength keeps blockers from getting into his chest,” he wrote.
He looks the part of a prototypical space eater in the trenches and is viewed as the best nose tackle in this class. Opposing offensive linemen struggle to move him off his spot, opening up lanes for linebackers to get after the ball carrier.
However, he isn’t solely just a space eater. There is some pass-rushing prowess to his game, with his strength and athleticism. He is tied for second on the team with 13 total pressures, recording 10 hurries and three quarterback hits.
Alas, he isn’t going to be a fit for every team at the next level. There are some defensive schemes he won’t have a natural spot in, but for the teams that can figure out the right way to deploy him, he could hear his name called relatively early.
Domonique Orange a great fit for some NFL teams
“‘Big Citrus’ is a player who teams with 3-4 defensive fronts will have high interest in adding during Day 2 of the draft,” Reid added.
The Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been mentioned as potential fits for him in the 2026 NFL Draft.
It will be interesting to see where he lands because he could provide a franchise with a ton of value if his pass-rushing skills are developed and he starts racking up some sacks along with his work in the run game.
On the season, Orange has only 18 total tackles and half a tackle for loss in 10 games played. But his statistics don’t tell the whole story of the kind of impact he can have on the field, being viewed as a potential first round talent.