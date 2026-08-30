Jaylen Raynor Needs To Improve in Key Area To Elevate Iowa State Offense

There is a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor.

He has a massive void to fill, taking over for three-year starter Rocco Becht, who transferred to the Penn State Nittany Lions, following head coach Matt Campbell. Raynor is a three-year starter himself, but is making a major leap up in competition from the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Sun Belt to the Big 12.

There will be challenges to overcome, but his experience will certainly help. Also, having a familiar face on the coaching staff makes the transition easier. His offensive coordinator at Arkansas State, Keith Heckendorf, is the quarterbacks coach with the Cyclones.

For that duo to carry over their success, Raynor needs to improve in one key area: his downfield passing. Ball placement, specifically, is something that he has been working on this offseason.

Jaylen Raynor needs to improve downfield passing

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think deep ball, ball placement is something that he's made an emphasis in training camp," Heckendorf said earlier this week, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "And understanding not just where the ball needs to go, but also who you're throwing it to."

Underneath routes, less than 10 yards downfield, made up half of Raynor’s pass attempts last season in an up-tempo offense. Approximately 17% of his passes were behind the line of scrimmage, with the Red Wolves' passing game predicated on receivers making plays with the ball in their hands.

Throwing the ball downfield is where Raynor struggled. Only 25% of his passes 20+ yards downfield were completed, throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions on such attempts. Will there be an improvement with Iowa State?

It is hard to say confidently that there will be, at least right from the start. Part of having success throwing the ball downfield is having trust in your personnel, and Raynor doesn’t have many reps with his receiving corps.

Iowa State has limited downfield passing options

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominic Overby, who is 6-foot-5, is someone who can emerge as a downfield threat, as he was doing so in 2025. Evan Boyd, listed at 6-foot-3, is a transfer from the Michigan State Spartans and has the size and physicality to win downfield.

The projected top two targets at wideout, Cody Jackson and Omari Hayes, are explosive athletes but do not profile as receivers who are going to get downfield and win jump balls with their size.

It would open up the offense if someone could emerge as a reliable downfield threat for Raynor, and it is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.