Iowa State Football Gets Favorable Start Time Against Oklahoma State

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming back from their bye week with another road trip, heading to Tucson to play against the Arizona Wildcats.

That will already be the fourth opponent for Iowa State that is ranked heading into the matchup this season. They have not fared well in their first three matchups against ranked foes, losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Utah Utes and BYU Cougars.

There is certainly a chance that the Cyclones play back-to-back ranked opponents because the next team on their schedule following Arizona is the Oklahoma State Cowboys. They just missed being in the top 25 this week, finishing eight points behind the Wildcats, who come in at No. 25.

While the matchup with Arizona is a road game, Iowa State will be welcoming Oklahoma State to Jack Trice Stadium for their matchup in Week 9 on Oct. 31. Fans are going to love the start time for that contest, because it will be the first game under the lights this season on Halloween night.

Iowa State hosting Oklahoma State on Halloween night

halloween under the lights 🎃



Kickoff time for our matchup vs Oklahoma State is set for 6:00 PM CST on October 31st 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/GWPuVxEvdb — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) October 19, 2026

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. All of the Iowa State home games thus far this season have been played in the afternoon, so this will be a special affair for so many Cyclones players who will get to experience playing under the lights for the first time at Jack Trice Stadium.

It is a huge matchup as well for Iowa State. With a 3-3 record, they need to win three more games to become bowl eligible. Protecting home field, which they have done rather well thus far in 2026, is imperative to earning a bid to a bowl game.

Their only loss at Jack Trice Stadium was against Utah, when an early hole proved too much to dig out of. After facing the Cowboys, Iowa State will host the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats for games in Ames.

The Cyclones are certainly going to need their fans' support in two weeks against a high-flying Oklahoma State offense. Led by first-year head coach Eric Morris, who brought Northern Texas Mean Green stars in quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins along with him, the Cowboys are going to be tough to slow down.

This could certainly be another high-scoring affair, just like the last game that was played at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State won a track meet shootout against the West Virginia Mountaineers, 45-42, for their third win of the campaign.