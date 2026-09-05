Start for Iowa State Football Opener Delayed by Weather
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The Iowa State Cyclones are set to begin the 2026 college football season this afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium.
Originally, kickoff was set for 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT, but there is inclement weather heading toward Jack Trice Stadium, so there will be a delay in the start time. As shared by Iowa State Football on X, the start time has been pushed back at least a half hour to 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT.
The situation will continue to be monitored, as further delays could be caused by a storm that is moving through the area and creating high winds and lightning. The university is working alongside the Department of Public Safety to figure things out. Anyone in attendance has been advised to take safety precautions.
There will eventually be football in Ames this afternoon, but the start of the game will not occur for at least a half hour after the originally scheduled time.
Start of Iowa State vs. Southeast Missouri delayed
Hopefully this won’t put too much of a damper on the season opener at Jack Trice Stadium. This is the start of the Jimmy Rogers era for the Cyclones, who have a new head coach for the first time in a decade after Matt Campbell departed for the Penn State Nittany Lions after 10 seasons on the job.
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the program heading into the 2026 season, with zero starters returning from the 2025 squad. That has led to a lot of people projecting a tough season for Iowa State, but there is some underrated talent on the roster that is being overlooked.
Quarterback Jaylen Raynor has three years of starting experience from his time with the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Sun Belt. While a jump to the Big 12 is significant, he has the talent to succeed under offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.
The weather conditions could lead to a slight change in game plan, but Raynor is in position to hit the ground running against Southeast Missouri for a big debut.
On the defensive side of the ball, Caden Crawford is a player to watch. He was on the other side of the Cy-Hawk rivalry a few years ago as an Iowa Hawkeye. After transferring to the South Dakota Coyotes, he is back with a Power Four program and ready to prove he is capable of producing at this level.
Isaac Terrell is another talented defensive end who might be the best player on the team. He and Crawford are going to create some big plays defensively to keep the Redhawks quarterback Braylen Ragland in check.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.