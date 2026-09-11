Iowa State Football Has Advantages To Exploit With Iowa in Cy-Hawk Game

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to defeat the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Week 1, 38-10, giving head coach Jimmy Rogers a victory in his debut.

It was certainly nice to start the season 1-0, but Rogers knows there is plenty of work ahead. In Week 2, he will be introduced to the Cy-Hawk Rivalry, with Iowa State heading on the road to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a dominant performance of their own, defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies 40-0. They are sizable favorites coming into this game, with not many people giving the Cyclones much of a chance to compete in their first road game of the season.

However, there are a few facets of the game where Iowa State should have some advantages to exploit, which will help them compete. The biggest one is with the Cyclones’ pass defense against the Iowa passing offense.

Iowa State has some advantages over Iowa

Iowa State defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) sacks Southeast Missouri quarterback Braylen Ragland (7) during the second quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes are trying to figure out their quarterback situation, with three different signal callers getting in the game last week. Jimmy Sullivan is the clear-cut No. 3 option, with Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski battling it out for the starting job.

Brown played a more efficient game than Hecklinski last week. Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit isn’t worried about who is under center, but more so about the scheme Iowa is going to use. This is an area to exploit because the pass rush is the biggest strength Iowa State currently has.

The team had six sacks last week and 12 tackles for loss, led by Isaac Terrell, who had three apiece. In the defensive backfield, Beni Ngoyi had a highlight-reel interception, and the Cyclones allowed only 4.9 yards per pass attempt if you take out the only 40-yard big play the Redhawks produced.

With a pass-rush grade of 75.8 and a coverage grade of 83.1, per Pro Football Focus, Iowa State has the capability of slowing down a Hawkeyes squad that had a 46.1 passing grade against Northern Illinois, with a 66.9 pass-blocking grade and 59.6 receiving grade.

Special teams should be strength for Iowa State

Kicker Kyle Konrardy stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given the fact that the Cyclones might be at a talent disadvantage most weeks with so many new faces on the roster, they need to win on the margins. That means being victorious in the special teams battle, which Iowa State is capable of.

There were some miscues last week, such as an Aiden Flora muffed punt and allowing an onside kick to be recovered that was only wiped out by an infraction. But the Cyclones have an edge here with Kyle Konrardy.

He is the living nightmare for Iowa fans, booting a game-winning field goal in the Cy-Hawk game each of the last two years. His work on kickoffs was also spectacular, booting seven touchbacks.

Flora and Cameron Pettaway are weapons in the return game. Hawkeye’s kicker Eli Ozick had four touchbacks on nine attempts, so there will be opportunities on kick returns to help set the offense up in positions to score.