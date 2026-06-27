Iowa State Football Has Multiple Players Who Can Make All-Big 12 Team

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering an intriguing season that can determine the true future of the program.

With an abundance of talent leaving the program for the Penn State Nittany Lions, including head coach Matt Campbell, Iowa State has tons of new faces in town that look to step up as the team’s top players.

In addition, they hired head coach Jimmy Rogers from the Washington State Cougars to be the new leader of the program.

New players mean new stars, new fan favorites, and new players who can achieve great status within the program. So let’s take a look at three players who can contend to be all-conference players next season.

Issac Terrell

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) lines up for a play against the Washington Huskies in the second half of Apple Cup at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Isaac Terrell spent last season with Rogers and Washington State, where he shone on the defensive line. He recorded seven sacks on the season, proving that he can pressure quarterbacks to a phenomenal extent.

In addition, his best games came against top-tier teams such as the Ole Miss Rebels, which proves that he certainly will be able to compete at a similar level with the Cyclones, who are playing much tougher teams in the Big 12 than the Cougars played in the Pac 12.

There isn’t too much competition at the defensive line as well, which should help him compete for a spot as an all-conference player.

Kyle Konrardy

Iowa State Cyclones' kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) kicks the ball for a field goal against South Dakota during the second quarter quarter in the home game opening at Jack Trice Stadium on August 30, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Konrardy is actually a rare returner for Iowa State this season. He’s been a key part of an iconic figure to the program for a few years now, and his big moments can’t be overstated.

Getting back-to-back game winners in the Cy-Hawk game against the Iowa Hawkeyes have become some of the most important moments in recent Cyclone history.

If Konrardy can become a bit more consistent throughout the year while also continuing to create his iconic moments, he is definitely in consideration to become an all-conference player this season.

Tyler Fortenberry

Tyler Fortenberry is a phenomenal player, and he showcased it with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. He was a key option for current Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor, and the duo hopes to continue that next season.

Fortenberry has showcased tons, but typically his success happens in spurts, and that’s got to change next season if he wants to become an all-conference player. If he can be a consistent guy who can give you yards every single game, Fortenberry certainly can reach all-Big 12 ranks next year.