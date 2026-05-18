Iowa State Football Hosting Tulane Playmaker for Visit

Over the last few weeks, the Iowa State Cyclones have been placing a lot of focus on recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Several prospects visited during the spring session and will be returning to Ames in the coming weeks for official visits. However, arguably the biggest takeaway from the spring showcase was their situation at running back.

Salahadin Allah and Ryver Peppers were both injured and not participating. That opened an opportunity for Jayden Jackson to showcase his talent, and by all accounts, he took full advantage. But after some quotes from head coach Jimmy Rogers were released, he left the program.

That departure created a sizable void on a running back depth chart that was already lacking experience and production. Looking to change that, Iowa State has set up a visit with running back Arnold Barnes III for today, per Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247Sports/CBS, via the running back’s rep, Zach Cardenez.

Iowa State hosting Arnold Barnes III for a visit

Nov 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Arnold Barnes III (20) runs against Memphis Tigers defensive back Davion Ross (1) during the first quarter at Yulman Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

He has spent the last three seasons with the Tulane Green Wave, but entered the transfer portal seeking a new opportunity for his final year of eligibility. Could that opportunity come with the Cyclones in 2026?

It will be something to keep an eye on because Iowa State desperately needs to add some more talent to its backfield. Barnes would become the most experienced and productive player of the bunch should he eventually commit to the program.

In three years with Tulane, he has appeared in 34 games, handling 161 carries and gaining 757 yards on the ground with six touchdowns scored. He added 10 receptions for 35 yards and one more score.

The Cyclones’ current running back depth chart of Cameron Pettaway, Allah, Peppers and Aiden Flora barely has more yards combined than Barnes does in his career.

Tulane RB Arnold Barnes is set to visit Iowa State on May 18, his rep @ZCardenez tells @mzenitz and me.



Has run for 757 yards and 6 TDs in his career. https://t.co/UfcZtMfSNj pic.twitter.com/ESSBvDPLUA — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 17, 2026

Pettaway had 365 yards during his freshman year with the Bowling Green Falcons, while Flora had 111 in his two years with Iowa State. In two years with the Oregon State Beavers, Salah has 329 yards on the ground.

The Cyclones also have incoming freshmen in the Class of 2026 in Caleb Francois and Gabriel Wilson, who could factor into the mix immediately, given the current state of the depth chart in the backfield.

Adding Barnes to the mix would bring much-needed experience and production. While he hasn’t handled leadback reps thus far in his collegiate career, he is more than capable of producing in a committee, which running backs coach John Johnson is seeking from this group anyway.