Running Back Shockingly Leaves Iowa State Football Program

The spring showcase was an opportunity for Iowa State Cyclones football players to perform in front of fans for the first time in game action and begin to earn their stripes with the new coaching staff led by Jimmy Rogers.

Evidently, it was also a chance for one player to showcase his abilities for other programs. As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, running back Jayden Jackson is no longer with the program.

In recent days, posts were shared on his social media accounts that hinted a change was incoming. Sources who spoke to Busse have confirmed that it is the case, and he is no longer with Iowa State.

This is a stunning turn of events. Jackson was one of the standout performers during the spring showcase, taking full advantage of injuries to other players while looking to make a move up the running back depth chart.

Jayden Jackson leaves Iowa State football program

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones helmets on the bench during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Salahadin Allah and Ryver Peppers both didn’t participate in the game because of injuries and rehab, opening an opportunity for the Class of 2025 running back.

While the story is still developing, it is fair to wonder if a piece written by Bill Seals of Cyclone Report and a quote made by Rogers after the spring showcase prompted Jackson to depart the program.

Iowa State running back Jayden Jackson is no longer with the Cyclone program, a source confirmed to Cyclone Alert: https://t.co/KhGMRfrzh1 — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) May 4, 2026

"He did a solid job (today)," Rogers said of Jackson. "I mean, he hasn't done much. He's got to consistently grow and do things off the field that are right and follow through with things and grow mentally in order to continue to get reps."

A product of Franklin High School in Franklin, Texas, Jackson was incredibly productive during his time there. As a junior, he ran for more than 2,400 yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 9.65 yards per carry.

He didn’t appear in a game for the Cyclones as a freshman in 2025, but he certainly possessed the talent and skill to help the team this upcoming fall. Alas, something happened that he has decided to leave the program despite sticking through the coaching change for a few months.

Is Jayden Jackson leaving Iowa State after the fallout of the Bill Seals article? He posted "goodbye cyclones😥" on his Instagram, and removed his PFP and bio from his Twitter profile. pic.twitter.com/lEKc5ejy2j — Cyclone Beans (@CycloneBeans) May 4, 2026

With Jackson no longer in the mix, Cameron Pettaway and Aiden Flora are atop the depth chart on their own, with Allah and Peppers recovering from injury.

This opens up a legitimate avenue for Class of 2026 running backs Caleb Francios and Gabriel Wilson to earn spots once they become full-time members of the program over the summer.

It could also explain why Iowa State was showing recent interest in JUCO All-American Markellus Bass after he decommitted from the UT-Martin Skyhawks.