Iowa State Football Players You Should Buy Stock In

The Iowa State Cyclones are going into the 2026 season with a completely new-look roster. After losing every single starter over the offseason, there are a ton of new players on the team.

The majority of the new roster is pretty unknown, with most of the players being FCS stars or Group of Five players with potential. But of course, there are still a few former Cyclones who are still on the roster.

With the season rolling around, it’s time to buy some stock in some of these unknown players. So let’s take a look at three players who are going to put their names on the map during the 2026 season.

Cameron Pettaway

Iowa State running back Cameron Pettaway (0) runs with the ball during the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cameron Pettaway had an intriguing freshman season in the MAC, where he played for the Bowling Green Falcons. He put up 365 rushing yards and proved himself to be a receiving threat in the air.

But most importantly, he was a fantastic returner, getting freshman All-American honors at the position. Going into the season, it might be tough for Pettaway to get snaps, as Aiden Flora has emerged as a likely starter.

But regardless, Pettaway will get his touches and let Iowa State fans know how good he really is.

Tyler Fortenberry

Iowa State tight end Tyler Fortenberry (19) warms up during the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026 in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Fortenberry had a pretty solid season with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, putting up 294 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a great receiving threat and improved a lot throughout the 2025 season.

Now going into the upcoming year, he might be the top target early on. With so many transfers, Fortenberry might be who Jaylen Raynor is most comfortable with, as they played together at Arkansas State. He could be a great player from day one and could put his name on the map.

He was also one of the best Group of Five tight ends last year, and this season could become one of the best in the Power 4. But everything depends on how consistent he can be and whether his physicality translates to the top tier of college football in the Big 12.

Jaheim Singletary

Sep 7, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Brad Spence (22) Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jaheim Singletary (15) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back TJ Metcalf (18) celebrate after an interception during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jaheim Singletary is a veteran who spent time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, recording some solid stats in the SEC. Now coming to Iowa State, he brings valuable experience and is definitely going to be a leader on the squad.

He’s definitely somewhat known, but with the Cyclones, he has the potential to become a household name and could completely transform the secondary to become one of the better rooms in the Big 12.