Iowa State Football Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Spring Session

The Iowa State Cyclones had to remake virtually their entire roster this offseason after head coach Matt Campbell left the program to become the leading man for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

When he departed, more than 50 players entered the transfer portal. That left new head coach Jimmy Rogers with a lot of work to do in restocking the roster. There are new faces up and down the depth chart, with wide receiver being one of the most revamped.

The only holdover from the 2025 team is Dominic Overby, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns last season. He has received rave reviews for his performance during the spring session and has put himself in a position to earn a starting spot.

His imposing size, measured at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, gives the offense another dimension. He should be an impact performer in the red zone and can factor into the running game as a blocker.

Transfers highlight Iowa State wide receiver depth chart

Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) catches a pass around defensive back Brody Miller during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, he will be battling plenty of new, talented players for starter’s reps. Likely atop the depth chart is Tarleton State Texans transfer Cody Jackson, who is returning to Power Conference play.

He began his career with the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 before transferring to the Houston Cougars for one year. After his stint with Tarleton State, he is now with the Cyclones for his final year of eligibility and has separated himself as the clear No. 1 on the depth chart.

Another player who has made a great impression is Evan Boyd. A transfer from the Michigan State Spartans, he didn’t receive many opportunities with the Big Ten program, but that should change with Iowa State.

Carter Pabst is another player to keep an eye on as a starting option. He is ahead of the curve in learning the offense after playing under Rogers at Washington State last year, recording nine receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown.

All four of those players received considerable snaps with every grouping during the spring showcase game. However, while they may be leading the way right now, there is plenty of time for other players to step up and seize a role.

Iowa State wide receiver depth is excellent

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes (1) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers (13) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Bailey is a player to keep a close eye on. He knows what Big 12 competition is like after transferring in from the TCU Horned Frogs. But an injury kept him sidelined for a large portion of the spring session, and he did not participate in the showcase game.

Training camp will be imperative for him to prove to the coaching staff that he can help the team win games. The same goes for Tulane Green Wave transfer Omari Hayes.

After beginning his career with the Florida Atlantic Owls, the Cyclones are the third program he will be playing for. He is the most accomplished wide receiver on the roster at the FBS level and certainly will factor into the mix for playing time despite seemingly being a spot or two behind right now.

And don’t forget about the incoming freshman. Malcolm Watkins is already making an impression with his improvements, and two more stellar players, Jeffrey Roberts and Jamal Polite Jr., will be joining the mix full-time in the summer.