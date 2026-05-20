Iowa State Football’s 3 Biggest Storylines Entering the Summer

It’s going to be a big, big year for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2026.

After building up one of the more successful programs in college football recently, the majority of the program’s key pieces left for the Penn State Nittany Lions, following former head coach Matt Campbell. Now, they have a bunch of unproven, yet intriguing players going into the upcoming season.

There are so many storylines heading into the summer ahead of the upcoming season that could either bring the Cyclones up or tear them down. Let’s take a look at three intriguing storylines entering the summer offseason program.

How does an all-transfer team do?

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is definitely the biggest storyline for Iowa State going into next season. With the third-biggest transfer exodus of all time, the Cyclones are looking to prove that bringing in a new group can keep a team steady.

Many questions will be answered this season, including whether an almost entirely new team of transfers can mesh well together and get wins. At the start of the season, it’s a crucial question to be answered.

Keep momentum at all costs

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Zaimir Hawk (53) reacts after a tackle against Arizona State during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the last few years, Iowa State has built tons of momentum as a football program. After the mass exodus, many believe that it’s over for the Cyclones for a long period of time.

This year, they have to prove themselves to the college football world. They can’t be a team that gets rinsed of all their players and goes back into being a bottom-feeder program.

Iowa State needs to make sure that the big obstacle doesn’t completely ruin their momentum, maybe just pause it for a short period of time. Getting back to a bowl game next season can definitely prove that things aren’t over in Ames, IA.

How important is a quarterback to a team?

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones need to rely on Jaylen Raynor next season. He comes to Iowa State from the Arkansas State Red Wolves, where he was a three-year starter and an immensely important player throughout the entire time with the program.

Now with the Cyclones, he becomes clearly the team's best player and has to prove that to the world, both on and off the field. People are wondering if a great quarterback is enough for a team to be great as well, especially in college football, where there is more room for error.

Iowa State is a perfect example of that, and only time will tell if that’s true or not.