Iowa State Football Starting Its Three Best Wide Receivers

The Iowa State Cyclones are going into the 2026 season with an immensely different roster.

With Matt Campbell leaving after a 10-year tenure, an abundance of players left with him, leaving Iowa State absolutely rinsed. In fact, there was not a single returning starter on offense or defense.

With a ton of new players coming in, there will be a completely new-looking squad in Ames, IA, this season. This weekend, Iowa State will host the SEMO Redhawks in their opening game of the season. So, of course, they released their depth chart going into the game.

One of the most intriguing positional groups on the roster is wide receiver. With many depth options at the position, it was intriguing to see who would actually be the starters going into the year. And now, we know who it’s going to be.

Omari Hayes

Wide receiver Omari Hayes stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Omari Hayes is a player who is going to be fantastic for the Cyclones this year. He began his career with the Florida Atlantic Owls, where he showcased his ability to be a top receiver early, while also getting into the end zone with ease.

Then, he went to the Tulane Green Wave, where he showcased how to do well in big games and be optimized in a system. Now, Hayes is heading to Iowa State, where he should be the WR1. And that's perfect for him.

He's great in all aspects of the game, meaning he would make a great first-look target. In addition, he's a great, flashy catcher, which is a good trait to have for a top wide receiver. He should be a fan favorite for sure. After proving that he’s worthy of a starting spot, it will be interesting to see how he and Jaylen Raynor hook up.

Cody Jackson

Wide receiver Cody Jackson stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cody Jackson had a tough early career, where he spent time with both the Oklahoma Sooners and Houston Cougars, but unfortunately did not see much time. So he made a mature decision to go to the FCS level with the Tarleton State Texans.

He had back-to-back good years with the squad and earned his spot back in the FBS, now with the Cyclones. He should be a good wide receiver two and can provide a lot to the squad, including experience, as well as dominance.

Jackson has played in so many different roles throughout his career that it shouldn't be hard to adjust. Jackson is definitely a deserving WR2.

Evan Boyd

Wide receiver Evan Boyd stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evan Boyd was with two programs early in his career: the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Michigan State Spartans. He played a solid role for Central Michigan, but wasn’t able to see the field much at Michigan State.

However, he did have a great performance for the Spartans when they played against the Indiana Hoosiers. He put up two catches for 40 yards against the future national champions.

Boyd should play a big role for Iowa State this season, and getting a starting spot is great for his confidence early. But at the same time, many players could step into this role if needed. Boyd is the right guy for the WR3 position, but he will still have to earn it early in the season.