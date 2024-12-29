Iowa State football: Three stars in Pop-Tarts Bowl victory over Miami
For the first time in over 130 years of playing collegiate football, Iowa State won 11 games, capping off the greatest Cyclone season with a thrilling win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Rocco Becht put the bow on it all with a 1-yard dive into the end zone, giving Iowa State a come-from-behind 42-41 win over Miami.
The game had a little bit of everything including an incredible start, historic performances and of course, the edible Pop-Tart for the winning team.
Here are three starts for Iowa State from the Pop-Tarts Bowl win over Miami:
1. Rocco Becht set himself up for a big junior season
Becht not only shined bright when his team needed it the most, he showcased himself in a high-profile matchup with Heisman finalist and future top NFL draft pick Cam Ward.
Becht, who scored the game-winning TD on a short run, completed 22 of 36 for 270 yards and three scores through the air. He displayed exceptional arm strength and accuracy, while also proving his will power while helping Iowa State erase a deficit.
The Cyclones scored on their first four possessions of the game, which was impressive. But when things started to go in the wrong direction, it was Becht who calmed the storm.
Going into his junior season, Becht seems poised for what should be an opportunity to really put his name out there for major award.
2. Jaylin Noel has a future at the next level
Over the past season, Becht was able to work with one of the top 1-2 punches in college football at wide receiver with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Higgins, though, opted to sit out the game, leaving Noel all alone.
And he stepped up.
Noel caught eight passes for 177 yards with a touchdown, including several key catches in critical situations that kept drives alive. With his day, Noel showcased that he has the skills to become an NFL receiver with exceptional hands, speed and size.
3. Matt Campbell continues to hit all the right buttons
Several times over the past few years, rumors have circulated that Campbell would leave Ames for bigger coaching gigs. But time and time again, he decided to stay with Iowa State.
The school has rewarded Campbell with an incredible extension that will keep him in town for the next decade. He also earned over a million dollars in bonuses for winning 11 games.
Against Miami, Campbell had Iowa State hitting on all cylinders. And faced with adversity, it was Campbell who righted the ship and got them back pointed in the correct direction.
Under Campbell, the Cyclones have built a program filled with NFL-worthy players and top college athletes.
