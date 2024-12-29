Pop-Tarts Bowl had it all, culminating in Iowa State biggest postseason victory
The 2024 season will be remembered as one of the best in program history for Matt Campbell and Iowa State football.
It all culminated on Saturday evening with a giant Pop-Tart and a victory over Miami, 42-41.
Rocco Becht gave the Cyclones the lead for good with a 1-yard plunge into the Pop-Tart themed end zone with 56 seconds left in the game. Becht was incredible, throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, directing four consecutive TD drives to start the game.
Iowa State finished with 11 wins for the first-time ever, winning the first meeting with the Hurricanes, who are five-time national champions.
Carson Hansen rushed for 82 yards and two scores, adding a third touchdown from Becht in the air. Jaylin Noel caught eight passes for 117 and a score, including a big catch on the final drive of the game.
“If you look at this time, it’s really who they’ve been all year,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said.
Indeed they have been.
The Cyclones recorded four wins in the final two minutes of regulation, ending 133 years of not having a season with more than nine victories. They erased a 10-point deficit in the second half after Miami Heisman finalist Cam Ward decided to not return to the field.
Ward threw three TD passes before the break, becoming the NCAA career leader for passing touchdowns. A projected top NFL Draft pick, Ward didn’t have to play a snap, but he did until giving way to Emory Williams.
Becht, who was selected the game’s MVP, was allowed the decision to pick which Pop-Tart the edible trophy piece would be made from.
“There’s only one,” Becht said. “Cinnamon roll.”
Hansen called the victory “just a great team win.”
Iowa State put together its best drive of the season when they needed it the most, going 84 yards over 15 plays, with Becht diving into paydirt for the win when Kyle Konrardy kicked through the extra-point.
“To end the season this way, it’s fitting,” Campbell said. “It really tells the character of this team. Hard to find teams still in college football, but we’ve got one in Ames, Iowa.”
The 42 points scored were the most by an ISU team in a bowl game.