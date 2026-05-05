Iowa State Football True Freshman Will Push for Role on Offense

The Iowa State Cyclones football team is going to look vastly different from how things have operated over the last 10 years.

With Jimmy Rogers taking over as head coach from Matt Campbell, virtually the entire program has undergone massive changes. The coaching staff, scheme and players are all different, which will require a bit of patience to adapt to.

Of course, Rogers is planning to be competitive right away. He is going to deploy the best players on both sides of the ball who give the Cyclones the best chance to win each time they take the field.

With so many new players on the roster, there are plenty of roles up for grabs. One player to keep a close eye on offensively is true freshman wide receiver Malcolm Watkins, who was a standout performer in the spring.

Malcolm Watkins made great first impression

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Malcolm Watkins is out here for the first time in a college setting and he’s grown,” said Rogers at the end of spring session, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “He’s been out for some practices with some things, but overall, like the whole group collectively has taken a step forward.”

Originally committed to the Washington State Cougars, he made the jump to Iowa State just like Rogers did. He was the first player to commit to the new Cyclones leadership and was a participant during the spring session.

That experience gained will be incredibly valuable to Watkins and will help set him apart from the other freshmen in the Class of 2026. He is the fourth-highest rated player in the incoming class, with one of his positional mates being ahead of him.

Jeffery Roberts is the highest-rated player in the Class of 2026 with an 88.73; Watkins was an 87.43.

AGTG full season highlights!!!!



45 catches, 775 yards, 9tds https://t.co/k23Jxy8iim pic.twitter.com/400jufytX1 — Malcolm Watkins (@Malcolmwatkins_) November 12, 2025

A local product from Ames High School, he and Jamal Polite Jr. are both going to be full-time participants in the summer and bring plenty of upside and talent to the mix, but they are going to have some catching up to do with their fellow true freshman.

The depth chart is loaded with experienced players, including several seniors and juniors. Making his way into the lineup will certainly be challenging, but Watkins has made a great impression with the improvements he showcased during the spring.

With a full summer of workouts to continue improving his body and game, he could certainly factor into the mix come the fall. He is a supremely talented player, and he does have an advantage over some of the other players, given how long he has been committed to Rogers.