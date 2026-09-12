Iowa State Football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: How To Watch Cy-Hawk Game

The Iowa State Cyclones began the season at Jack Trice Stadium, defeating the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, 38-10.

Iowa State is riding some positive momentum heading into Week 2, where they will face a major test. For the first time, head coach Jimmy Rogers will be participating in the Cy-Hawk Rivalry game for the first time agains the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa comes into the game off a dominant Week 1 performance of their own, defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies, 40-0. Their running back, Kamari Moulton, had a huge game with 183 rushing yards on only 11 attempts.

The Cyclones enter the game as sizable underdogs, but anything can happen in a rivalry game. Here is all the information needed to watch the next chapter of the Cy-Hawk rivalry in Week 2.

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones offensive lineman Tyler Miller (66) and Iowa State Cyclones offensive lineman Dylan Barrett (61) celebrate after their win against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Iowa State Cyclones @ Iowa Hawkeyes

When: Sept. 12th, 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa.

Television: NBC

Stream: Peacock

It will be interesting to see if the Iowa State offense can get on track with more efficiency in a hostile environment against a strong opponent. They managed only 303 yards of offense, with starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor completing only 8-of-16 passes. However, he did score four touchdowns and showed glimpses of how dynamic he can be rushing the ball.

Iowa surrendered only 180 offensive yards against Northern Illinois, overwhelming their MAC opponent. Whichever team can set the tone in the trenches, blocking enough to slow down some good defensive fronts, will have an edge.

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) and Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Evan Boyd (8) celebrate after the TD against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones have star defensive end Isaac Terrell leading the way. He had three sacks last week against Southeast Missouri State along with three tackles for loss. As a team, Iowa State had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

The Hawkeyes have a great offensive line, so this will be a good test for defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit and his group against their rivals. If they can generate the same kind of pressure they did last week, it will keep the Cyclones in the game.

Another storyline is the quarterback situation for Iowa. They used three players under center last week. Henry Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski are battling it out for the starter’s role, with Jimmy Sullivan as the No. 3.

Bobbit will have his group set to face off against Brown and Hecklinski. However, he is more concerned about the Hawkeyes’ scheme, not necessarily who is under center.