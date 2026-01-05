Iowa State One of Several Schools Showing Interest in Ohio State Wide Receiver

With Jimmy Rogers taking over as head coach following Matt Campbell’s departure for the Penn State Nittany Lions, a massive roster overhaul has been in the works. Over 50 players entered the transfer portal, leaving a lot of voids to fill.

Rogers and his staff have done a good job thus far in addressing some of those needs. The Class of 2026, which was ravaged by decommits following the coaching change, has been replenished with Washington State Cougars commits following their head coach's move to Iowa State.

Alas, it is going to take more than a freshman to replenish all of the depth and experience that has been lost in the transfer portal. So, the staff is hard at work looking to bring in some talent via the transfer portal.

Iowa State in on Ohio State wide receiver Damarion Witten

Cleveland Glenville wide receiver Damarion Witten (19) scores a touchdown off a pass in the first quarter of the OHSAA DIV state championship game between at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thus far, seven players have committed to the Cyclones from the transfer portal, and they are working on several more. One player they have emerged as a suitor for is former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Damarion Witten.

A member of the Class of 2024, he has appeared in one game in two years with the Buckeyes without recording a statistic. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, and Kevin Cacabelos of SeaTown Sports shared that Iowa State is one of the teams showing interest in him.

If Witten wants to remain with a Power Conference school, the Cyclones will have an edge over the competition. All the other teams Cacabelos mentioned are from the MAC, a Group of Five conference: the Miami (OH) RedHawks, Toledo Rockets, Ball State Cardinals and Kent State Golden Flashes.

NEWS: Ohio State transfer WR Damarion Witten is garnering interest from Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Iowa State, Ball State, and Kent State, he tells SeaTown Sports.



Currently setting up a visit schedule. 6-4, 215 lbs. 3 years of eligibility remaining. @23kMarion pic.twitter.com/8wWnzH5qFK — Kevin Cacabelos (@SeaTownKev) January 4, 2026

Iowa State is an intriguing landing spot for any wide receiver because of how wide open the depth chart is. Dominic Overby, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns with his last reception coming on Oct. 4 against the Cincinnati Bearcats, is the leading receiver returning in 2026.

The team’s top eight leading receivers from 2025 are all on the move elsewhere, whether it be the transfer portal or eligibility being exhausted. Even depth pieces, such as Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson, members of the Class of 2025, entered the portal.

Witten was a three-star recruit coming out of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He remains a three-star player in the transfer portal, and is the No. 174-ranked wide receiver and No. 1,132-ranked player overall.

