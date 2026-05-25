Jimmy Rogers Has To Establish These 3 Things Next Season

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a new era in 2026.

With new players, new coaches, and overall new faces around the program, they hope to take the next step in alleviating the problems of losing the majority of a roster. They look to compete for a bowl game next season.

With tons of question marks up in the air, let’s take a look at three things that head coach Jimmy Rogers and the Cyclones need to establish on the field next season.

Jaylen Raynor

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaylen Raynor is going to be the starting quarterback for Iowa State next season. After three successful years at the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he hopes to take the next step to becoming a star in college football.

Rogers doesn’t need to just put him out on the field, but help him establish the importance of a quarterback on a team like this. Raynor needs to become the leader both on and off the field, and Rogers needs to be able to express that to him.

Run game

Iowa State running back coach John Johnson talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones’ run game next season is crucial. Cameron Pettaway comes in from the Bowling Green Falcons and looks to be the likely starter next season. But others can compete as well.

Salahadin Allah comes in from the Oregon State Beavers and was going to compete for a prominent role, but he suffered a season-ending injury. Others are intriguing as well. But the reality is, it really doesn’t matter who’s next to the quarterback next season.

All that matters is that they have to establish the run game next season, to get consistent yards, especially early in drives. Early in the season, getting successful runs is important, and Iowa State absolutely has to have a run game that can compete. If not, they will become too one-dimensional, which is a recipe for failure.

Defense can win games

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most interesting part of the Cyclones’ roster is their defense. With a defensive line that can cause disruption, a pair of safeties that can stop long balls, and a group of linebackers that can lead the unit, Iowa State has a really solid team on the defensive side of the ball.

But having intriguing players, unfortunately, doesn’t win you games. Rogers needs to let these guys know that they are going to win or lose games depending on their defense.

If that message is conveyed in the locker room, Cyclone players will better understand their team and realize that it’s up to them to save the Iowa State football program.