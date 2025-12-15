Linebacker Released From Letter of Intent With Iowa State, Reopening Recruitment

Not even two weeks ago, optimism and excitement were high for the Iowa State Cyclones on Signing Day.

The school was on the verge of making history with the best recruiting class under head coach Matt Campbell, preparing to come to Ames in 2026. But, just a few days later, things started to fall apart when their head coach made the gut-wrenching decision to leave the program.

He accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, receiving a massive raise in addition to being closer to family. It wasn’t something Iowa State could compete with, as they quickly turned their attention to hiring Jimmy Rogers away from the Washington State Cougars.

The coaching change and subsequent decision from the players to not partake in a bowl game cost the school millions of dollars. In addition to the monetary losses, Iowa State has also seen its recruiting class disappear.

Iowa State loses Keian Kaiser from Class of 2026

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, yet another player was released from his letter of intent with the school, reopening his recruitment. Linebacker Keian Kaiser shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, about the decision to decommit from the Cyclones.

He cited the coaching change as the reason for the decision. In his post, he thanked Campbell and the staff for the opportunity at Iowa State.

A product of Sidney High School in Sidney, Nebraska, he was a top 10 player in the state at his position. The Cyclones were the only Power Conference program to make him an offer, with the Wyoming Cowboys and Lindenwood Lions being the only others to offer him.

However, it would not be a surprise if Kaiser has his eyes on following the coaches to Penn State. Class of 2026 safety Bryson Williams has already announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions after decommitting from the Cyclones.

As did specialist Lucas Tenbrock, who committed to Penn State without even making a visit. Quarterback Kase Evans, who committed to Iowa State after decommitting from the Oklahoma State Cowboys following the firing of Mike Gundy, is also following Campbell to the Nittany Lions.

Defensive lineman Daniel Howard, who remains committed to the Cyclones, has said he would 100 percent play for Penn State if the opportunity were presented to him. The Nittany Lions have also made an offer to Class of 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle, another former Cyclones commit who would have been one of the highest-ranked commits in program history.

With Kaiser no longer part of the Class of 2026, it is down to 10 players. Rogers will have his work cut out for him, filling the gaps on the roster, watching the incoming class dwindle by the day.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: