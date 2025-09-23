Matt Campbell Provides Positive Updates for Several Injured Iowa State Cyclones
The Iowa State Cyclones are set to return to the field in Week 5 when they host the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 27.
It will be a whiteout game at Jack Trice Stadium, the first time the Cyclones are playing in front of their home fans since Sept. 6 when they defeated their rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. A raucous crowd is expected because it is the last time in four weeks that Iowa State will be playing in Ames.
After their matchup against the Wildcats, they will be heading on the road for back-to-back games. First, they will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats before traveling to take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Another idle week follows, before homecoming against the BYU Cougars on Oct. 25.
Playing two straight road conference games is no easy task. The Cyclones would love to keep their undefeated record intact and continue building positive momentum with a win over a 3-0 Arizona squad. And, they are going to have some reinforcements to help achieve that goal.
Matt Campbell provides positive updates on injured Cyclones
As shared by Jackson Pence of Cyclone Fanatic on X, head coach Matt Campbell provided positive updates on several injured players on the team. Linebacker Carson Willich, tight end Gabe Burkle, defensive back Jontez Williams and running back Aiden Flora are all expected to play against the Wildcats.
Willich has not been on the field since the season opener against the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland. He was productive in that one with five total tackles. Burkle missed the team’s game on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves and has been one of the most productive pass catchers on the squad.
Williams has appeared in all four games but was banged up heading into the bye. He has 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended thus far. Flora, who handles kick and punt returns, has not played since their second game against South Dakota.
While the news on those four players was positive, the same cannot be said about kicker Kyle Konrardy. He isn’t expected to play on Saturday against the Wildcats. That is a significant blow to the special teams unit, losing their star kicker.
On the bright side, his injury isn’t expected to be of the long-term variety. That is good news because rumors swirled that he could miss at least five weeks of action. Chase Smith will likely handle kicking duties until Konrardy is healthy enough to return.